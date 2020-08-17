The Fighting Fish battled back from a 2-0 first inning deficit to defeat the Hayward Hawks, 12-2, in Sunday’s semifinals before scoring the final four runs of the game to beat the Brill Millers, 7-3, in the title game.

River Falls got three straight doubles from Ty Denzer, Lucas Luedtke and Mitchell Feyereisen in the fifth inning against Hayward to snap a 2-2 tie and never looked back. Andy Metcalf and Kyle Fritz had RBIs later in the inning to make it a 6-2 game and another RBI single by Fritz in the seventh extended the lead to 7-2 before a two-run broken bat single by Joel Schaffer, another run-scoring double by Metcalf and Fritz’s second RBI ended the game via the ten-run rule in the eighth.

Weston Lombard went the distance to pick up the win on the mound, allowing just two unearned runs in the first inning before shutting down the Hawks the rest of the way.

Denzer’s sac fly to deep right center field scored Josh Eidem to snap a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning of the title game against Brill. Giebel’s bases-loaded single in the seventh resulted in three more runs while Jake Lindsay, James Palmer and Brody Urban combined to earn the win on the mound.

The Fighting Fish advanced to the state finals by beating the Eau Claire Bears, 5-3, an the Everest Merchants, 4-3, in Saturday’s pool play.

The WBA state title is the second in franchise history for River Falls. They also won the state championship in 2011.