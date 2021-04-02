RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Jana Feyereisen couldn’t decide when she was more nervous-- watching her son JP return to the mound two days after being bloodied by a line drive to the mouth as a junior at River Falls High School in 2010, or seeing him pitch in a Major League Baseball game for the first time in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 2021 season opener.

“I think back then it was a mom's concern that her kid could lose his teeth for the rest of his life,” she said about the 2010 incident. “I'll never forget when he was bleeding out of his mouth on our way to the emergency room and he says, ‘I'm still going to pitch Monday right?’ But that’s why he is who he is today-- because he had courage. So this was a different kind of nervous.”

JP Feyereisen pitched a scoreless eighth inning, striking out two batters, in the Brewers’ walk-off 6-5 season opening win over the Minnesota Twins Thursday, April 1, at American Family Field. It was Feyereisen’s second season opener with the Brewers, but the first time his family was able to see him pitch in a major league game in person.

“It was great to have them at a game finally,” he said about seeing his parents Randy and Jana, and sister Tessa in the stands. “I think it was more of an emotional moment for them than it was for me, just because last year I got to go through everything and kind of had my own opening day. And now this year, having them there was awesome.”

Feyereisen, a 2011 River Falls High School graduate, is the first player ever from River Falls to play in the major leagues and just the 10th Wisconsin born player to suit up for the Brewers.

A 16th round draft choice by the Cleveland Indians out of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2014, Feyereisen spent six seasons climbing the ladder in the Indians and New York Yankee organizations. A two-time minor league all-star, including in 2019 at the triple A level, he was traded to his home-state Brewers in September of 2019, and after a pandemic-interrupted spring training, made his major league debut in the Brewers’ 2020 season opener at an empty Wrigley Field last July.

But this year there are actually fans in the stands--albeit limited-- and Feyereisen said it made him feel like he was making his debut all over again Thursday at American Family Field.

“Last year was almost like a prelude to this year,” he said. “I kind of had some jitters, just having fans there and hearing the crowd and everything just kind of gives you that little bit more excitement. I felt like they brought energy for us that we didn't have last year for sure.”

And for the Feyereisen family?

“I was able to calm down after a couple of beers,” Randy said. “Then after he was done pitching we were all sitting together and high-fiving and hugging each other. We pretty much all broke down in tears.”

The next day in their hotel room in Milwaukee Jana was still trying to piece it all together.

“I tell you, it was probably one of the most surreal feelings I’ve ever felt,” she said. “We were rehashing it and I said, ‘Randy, what did we do after he was done pitching? Did I jump up and down and scream?’ It was just kind of a fuzzy dream.”

The Feyereisens have put on a lot of miles watching JP pitch-- from day trips for college games in Stevens Point to overnighters in Ohio, New Jersey and Pennsylvania during his minor league career. And it was frustrating last year when they couldn't be there in person for his first Major League season. But they did travel to Arizona for four spring training games in March, and Jana said finally getting to see JP pitch as a major leaguer on Thursday was worth the wait.

“We just truly believed that God had a plan and we needed to continue to trust in that,” she said. “And it was so much fun.”

JP Feyereisen earned a spot on the Brewers’ opening day roster for the second straight season after a stellar spring training that saw him strike out 17 batters in 9.2 innings pitched while allowing just one hit, one earned run and one walk. After pitching a hitless eighth inning with a walk and two strikeouts in Thursday’s season opener, which saw the Brewers score three runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the score before winning it in the bottom of the tenth, he said he’s excited about what lies ahead.

“Hopefully we’ll keep things rolling and get to see some October baseball in Wisconsin,” he said.

If that happens, you can bet the Feyereisens will be there.