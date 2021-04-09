The home opener for the Zumbrota-Mazeppa baseball team couldn’t have been more of a whirlwind. After digging themselves into a deep hole, the Cougars rallied back and held off Cannon Falls in the final inning to win 8-7.

After two scoreless innings to open the game, Cannon Falls exploded for five runs in the top of the third, aided by four Z-M errors. Ten Bomber batters came to the plate in the third inning yet only two recorded a base hit.

The Cougars didn’t let the poor inning keep them down though as they responded with four runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth to trim the deficit to one. Again errors were a key contributor to the runs scored, but this time it was Cannon Falls that committed three in the inning. Jake Mehrkens earned a walk and then with two outs and one on base, Z-M had two batters reach on errors. Peter Meyer and Kaleb Stensland both hit singles to score the four runs.

Up 5-4 entering the seventh inning, Cannon Falls proceeded to add two more runs to give them a three-run cushion and just three outs away from victory. Z-M wouldn’t be denied though and had the bases loaded as the top of the order was due up with one out. Mitchell Meyer hit a sac fly to score one run, but the Cougars were still down two and now one out away from a loss. Peter Meyer hit his second single of the day to score Tanner Gates, and then Willie Holm finished the job with a walk-off two-RBI double to score Drew Christopherson and Peter Meyer.

Stensland received the start on the mound, going two innings and surrendering three earned runs. Peter Meyer came on in relief in the third inning and pitched 4 ⅓ innings before giving way to Ethan Kovars to close out the final ⅔ inning.

Z-M, 1-0, next hosts Lake City on Monday.