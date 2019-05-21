WATCH: A whole lot of respect at Raiders United Respect Game

The game featured Raider boys' basketball players teaming up with 12 special needs students for a basketball game in front of the entire student section during Friday's advisory time. The game was complete with a national anthem, player introductions, cheerleaders and the Raider band all uniting under the theme, "Respect is a Slam Dunk."

Players for the White team included Ben Warren, Jack Berdusco, Lorenz Lauderdale, Henri Linde, Rowan Pruitt, Jacob Daulton, Ethan Kostynick, Payton Reece and Jakes Assembo. Playing for the Blue team were Ryan Erickson, Andrew Brooks, Zarek Barnes, Alex Hafner, Devin Jameson, Keyser Helterbrand, Josh Kabanuk, Landen Bilse and Paul Sparstad.