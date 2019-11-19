If the main question for the Somerset girls basketball team to start the season was, “who would be the scoring source?” the Spartans found they have multiple answers to that question.

Somerset had four girls score in double figures in Tuesday’s season opener, as the Spartans defeated a talented Altoona team 57-45 at the Somerset High School gym.

Somerset took the lead in the opening minute of the game and never gave it up. With 10 minutes elapsed, the Spartans stretched the lead to double figures and Altoona never cut the margin into single figures again.

The Spartans graduated leading scorer Georgia Hammer off last year’s team. They return the girls who were their next six scoring contributors and all six looked like they are ready for bigger roles this season.

The success Tuesday was led by juniors Rachel Gaikowski, Taylor Paulson and Dani Schachtner. That trio combined for 43 points. Gaikowski was on-point from the perimeter, sinking five three-pointers as part of her 19-point debut. Paulson was all over the court, scoring in a number of ways in her 14 point effort. Schachtner scored 10 points with her usual presence in the paint.

Schachtner wasn’t the only Spartan presence in the paint. Freshman Heather Gaikowski also scored 10 points in showing some polished post moves.

“Heather’s going to be a fun player,” Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg commented.

Lindenberg said this game was a challenge because the Somerset coaches had no scouting report on Altoona. It became clear early on the Railroaders were trying to spring free Averie Varsho, one of the best athletes in the Cloverbelt Conference, whenever they could. Varsho finished with a game-high 21 points.

“They were killing us a little in the second half on the dribble weave,” Lindenberg said on the offense that was used to spring Varsho free.

That stretch where Altoona scored 10 straight points in the second half was the only part of the game where Somerset didn’t have the upper hand.

This game was the start of a busy opening week of the season for the Spartans. They will play a non-conference game at Unity on Thursday. The Spartans open their Middle Border Conference schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 26, when they host Ellsworth.