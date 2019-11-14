Hastings senior Mallory Brake signed her National Letter of Intent to play Division I women’s basketball at Creighton University for the Bluejays on Wednesday, Nov. 13. A ceremony was held in the afternoon at Hastings High School where Brake made her commitment to Creighton official in front of family, friends, students, coaches and teachers.

Brake verbally committed to Creighton back in April after her junior high school season and the start of the club basketball season.

“Regarding the timing, I really wasn’t trying to wait for more offers this AAU season and I knew that it was the right choice for me,” she said back in April. “I actually thought they may be the school from the first visit there. It was a smaller school than I originally anticipated, but I really got excited about the Big East Conference, the team and coaches and most importantly the academic fit. I wanted to be done before this AAU season because a lot of coaches have watched our AAU team for several years. I didn’t want to spend another summer visiting schools and feeling all the pressure of coaches’ evaluations, etc.”

Brake currently is the leader in Hastings girls’ basketball history in assists (377), blocks (251) and steals (405) and will continue extending those marks during her senior season. She is just 77 points away from 2,000 and will most likely break former teammate Krystal Carlson’s scoring record that is the most for both the girls and boys, as well as Carlson’s rebounds record. Should she reach those two marks, she will be the leader in all major statistical categories in Hastings girls’ basketball history.

Outside of playing for the Raiders, Brake played AAU basketball for the Minnesota Stars before switching to the nationally renowned North Tartan program which plays on the Nike EYBL shoe circuit. Creighton first got in contact with Brake during her freshman year and she made her first visit to Omaha, Neb., during MEA week of 2018. She said that Creighton imagines her playing on the wing at the 3 (small forward position) or as a stretch-4 (power forward) who can shoot and space the floor.

Raider girls basketball started practice on Monday, Nov. 11, and their first official game is Saturday, Nov. 23, at home against East Ridge.