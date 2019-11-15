The Hastings Raiders girls’ basketball team started practice this past week with new head coach Scott Addyman at the helm. Addyman was hired this past spring after Joe Lynch’s contract was not renewed. He will be the Raider girls’ third head coach in the last three years after Lynch last year and Padrick Judd who resigned in May of 2018.

Addyman grew up in Baldwin, Wis., where he was a three-sport athlete. He has experience coaching a variety of sports at several levels including coaching boys’ and girls’ basketball in Hastings as well as being an assistant for the Raiders girls’ golf team. He has also been an assistant girls’ basketball coach in Prescott, Wis., and Prescott’s head track and field coach.

“After coaching for a few years in both Hastings and Prescott I’ve always coached for the same reason: To help boys and girls transition into being men and women of our community, using sports to prepare each individual with the skills to be leaders,” he said. “I’ve coached basketball, golf and track. Every year I find an aspect of the sport to learn more about. I think it’s healthy to model for student-athletes the importance of being a lifelong learner.”

Addyman takes over a Raider team that went 5-20 during the 2018-2019 regular season and lost in the first round of sections to Apple Valley. That team was young and relatively inexperienced with just two seniors -- Megan Mattson and Megan Tietjen -- who along with Mallory Brake were the only ones with extensive varsity experience. While this year’s team will be just as young, it will definitely be more experienced as almost all of last year’s team most likely returns. Expect Hastings to play a very modern form of basketball this winter.

“Our high school program, which will include eighth graders, will have some new energy to it this year. We are going to play a style of basketball that encourages our girls to make decisions based on what is happening around them,” Addyman said. “Being aware that several girls have played for two other head coaches in the past two years is important to be aware of. This year I want to focus on enhancing our strengths. If you attend a few of our games you will see a well-conditioned group of girls pushing the ball for a lay-up or taking an open 3-pointer.”

Talking before the season started, Addyman said his personal goals for the upcoming season were to “create an engaging experience that will include character building, a sense of belonging and family, and real world accountabilities that will apply to each athlete.”