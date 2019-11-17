When asked about how young his team was, St. Croix Central girls basketball coach Ty Ketz responded with a question.

“You mean the girls, or the coaches?,” was his reply.

With a roster that’s half freshmen and a coaching staff all in their 20s, the Panthers are planning to grow together this season. Ketz expects that growth to come quickly. He said New Richmond and Prescott are likely to be the top two teams in the Middle Border Conference this season, but he expects the Panthers to be among the teams in the battle for third place.

Ketz, in his second season at the helm for the Panthers, said the team is far ahead of last year. That’s because the girls know the systems the coaches plan to run, though the coaches have added a new offensive program this season.

The Panthers are basing their team around their three senior captains, Kolbi Juen, Morgan Siler and Angelica Olson.

“We’re very athletic,” Ketz said. “We’ll try to be tough on defense. We want to play with pace on offense.”

Ketz said he has a starting five in mind, but the rapid progress being made by the younger girls means the coaches will be adjusting the player rotation each game, based on the progress they’re seeing.

The Panthers start the season with a home game against St. Croix Falls this Thursday. Central will start its MBC schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 26, when they host New Richmond.