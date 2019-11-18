With all five starters returning from one of the top teams in the Middle Border Conference basketball race last season, the New Richmond girls have set their goals highly for the 2019-20 season.

The Tigers tied for third place in the MBC standings last year behind Amery and Prescott. The Tigers were 8-6 in conference games and 14-9 overall.

In the five returning starters, the Tigers return players who averaged more than 41 points per game last season.

Seniors Jessica Hagman and Audrey Feuerer return to the starting lineup. So do juniors Leah DeYoung, Barb Kling and Sophie Ballard. Hagman was a first team All-MBC selection and DeYoung was an honorable mention choice. Most of them have been members of the varsity lineup since they were freshmen.

Tiger coach Chad Eggert said the team wants to keep most of its goals for the season private. But he did say “we want to keep getting better and better and hopefully have a chance to win a conference title.”

Depth will be the area where the Tigers will be looking for hasty progress. Several of the top reserves from last season moved out of the district or didn’t return to the team. The only reserve who returns with varsity experience is junior Abbie Montreal.

Seniors Jade Berget, Taylor Berquam and Erika Emerson will be key parts of the depth for the team. So wil freshmen Gabrielle Aune and Brooke Blaszczyk, who both made the varsity roster to start the season. Eggert said the two freshmen made the roster because they were “playing fearless.”

Eggert, in his second year as the Tigers’ coach after serving as an assistant at Amery, said he thinks the conference race will be as even this season as it has been in years. And while the Tigers bring back one of the most experienced teams in the conference, he said the Tigers’ success will all come down to how the team executes the basics. He said the team has to cut down on “silly turnovers” and be better at hitting its short-range shots.

“We don’t have a lot of size, but we have athletes. These kids are pretty hungry,” Eggert said.

The Tigers will be one of the latest MBC teams to start the season. The Tigers don’t take the court for the first time until Tuesday, Nov. 26, when they play at St. Croix Central.