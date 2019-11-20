It often takes a while for a basketball team to find its identity. But the Hudson girls’ showed who they are in their first game of the season Tuesday night at home against Colfax.

Grace O’Brien’s steal and layup with 13.1 seconds left in overtime gave Hudson a one-point lead, and a steal by Livi Boily with 2.7 seconds remaining led to a pair of O’Brien free throws with one second on the clock to give the Raiders a 54-51 victory over the Vikings.

Both teams had leads of six to eight points in the game with the Raiders scoring the first five points in overtime only to see Colfax respond with an 8-2 run to lead by one, 51-50, with 34.7 seconds remaining.

Following a pair of missed Colfax free throws, the Raiders gave the ball right back to the Vikings with a turnover under their own basket. But O’Brien jumped in front of the Colfax inbounds pass and hit her layup with 13.7 seconds left to give Hudson a 52-51 lead.

Boily stole the ball at midcourt on Colfax’s ensuing possession and the Raiders called a timeout with 2.7 seconds on the clock before O’Brien was fouled immediately and drained both free throws to seal the win.

“We really showed what we are tonight,” Hudson coach Jessica Vadnais said. “I told the team, this is going to be an identity win for us because we just kept battling. This team has a will to win and it showed tonight.”

O’Brien said she just followed her instincts on her game-winning play.

“It’s just my instinct to go right for the ball,” she said. “And when I went up for the layup I knew Soph (Sophia Jonas) would have been there for the rebound, so I wasn’t too worried about it.”

Jonas scored a team-high 24 points in the win, including 13 in the first half and the first five in overtime to give the Raiders a 48-43 lead. But Colfax wouldn’t go away and hit a pair of three-pointers with under two minutes remaining to go up 51-50.

Vadnais said the win sets a tone for the Raiders moving ahead.

“It’s huge,” she said. “If you look at it from the other side, we had multiple leads of six and eight, and as a coach you don’t like to see those disappear in a game, let alone three times. We start overtime with five straight points, they caught fire from three; it happens. But where we are now, being 1-0 and having momentum, and knowing that we can play not at our highest level and still come out with a win, is big.”

O’Brien said the Raiders never panicked.

“Just stayed calm and collected,” she said, after scoring four of her seven points in the final 14 seconds. “We knew if we perform the way we want, then we’re going to win this game.”

O’Brien is part of a strong junior class for the Raiders that also includes first team All-Big Rivers Conference returner Jonas, honorable mention selection Audrey Hatfield, Boily and Grace Johnson, who combined for 45 of the Raider’s 54 points in their opener. The Raiders also return senior Lauren Stolzman, a second team All-BRC pick a year ago who sat out Tuesday night, and seniors Emily Juza, Laura Douglas, and Ella Young. Freshman Grace Lewis, who hit two three-pointers in her varsity debut, freshman Grace Hanson, and sophomores Kira Young and Jordan Yacoub are all available off the bench.

“We have a really strong junior class,” Vadnais said. “Two of them started last year and another got significant minutes. My first two off the bench are a freshman and a sophomore, and they deserve to be there. That means we still have to play together more and more. We’ve had, in essence, six practices. And when you look at it that way, tonight I’m very pleased.”

Vadnais said the Raider’s athleticism and resiliency should be a strong point this season.

“It never hurts to have speed and toughness,” she said.

Overall, Vadnais said she liked what she saw in the team’s opener.

“A win is a win,” she said. “It’s the first game of the season and we did some really great things. We only had 11 turnovers, which for your first game is always a good sign. We were looking for 15 or less. We moved the basketball well. We didn’t shoot the greatest but that’s something that can be variable from game to game. We played great defense, we rebounded well, and we played together.”