The girls from St. Croix Central and Somerset both tasted defeat for the first time in the 2019-20 basketball season on Thursday.

Central was playing its season opener at home against St. Croix Falls. The Panthers struggled early and had difficulty all night against the power Saints, losing 59-31. Somerset’s girls were hoping to build on their win against Altoona on Tuesday, but they couldn’t solve a 1-3-1 zone defense played by Unity, losing to the Eagles 62-45.

Central loss

The Panthers are a young squad and that was magnified against the Saints, a team that reached the sectional semifinals last year. Before the Panthers could get their bearings, the Saints had built up a 21-2 lead. The Panthers’ inexperience was further under the gun when their most experienced ballhandlers got into early foul trouble and missed large parts of the first half. At halftime, the Panthers trailed 37-12.

In the second half, the Panthers were able to get some offense going. It was led by seniors Kolbi Juen and Morgan Siler, who combined for 17 points. Junior Maddy Anderson came off the bench to score five points.

Central coach Ty Ketz was complimentary of Thursday’s opponent, saying a team of the Saints’ talent level will show the areas where the Panthers need to improve. The Saints finished last season with a 21-3 record.

“We knew they’d be physical. Even though we got beat up a little, it was good for us,” Ketz said.

Ketz said he liked the way his team competed. He said the girls realized they were facing a tough test, but he thought it was good prepwork in getting ready for the next game. That’ll be next Tuesday when the Panthers host New Richmond in the Middle Border Conference opener for both teams.

Somerset loss

The Spartans fell into a defensive ambush similar to what Central faced on Thursday. Unity’s 1-3-1 zone defense had the Spartans completely flummoxed in the first half. By halftime the Spartans trailed 33-12. The Spartans did make a spirited charge in the second half, outscoring the Eagles 33-29, but there was too much ground to make up.

Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg needed someone to step up and be the calming presence when the team was scrambling. He estimated the team’s turnover total at 30, many of which led to Unity transition points.

“If we didn’t have all those turnovers, we might have been there at the end,” Lindenberg said.

Lindenberg said the team spoke after the game about their expectations for the season.

“This can’t be our floor. We want to have a chance to win every game we play,” he said.

Freshman Heather Gaikowski led the Spartans with 10 points in the loss and junior Taylor Paulson scored nine points.

The Spartans return to action next Tuesday when they host Ellsworth in the Middle Border Conference opener for both squads.