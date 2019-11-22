The Ellsworth Panthers (1-0) girls’ basketball team won their season opener 48-43 at Salvation Army Gym against Christ Household of Faith Thursday night, Nov. 21. Head coach Jason Janke said a strong second half helped the Panthers get the win after a sluggish first half where CHOF led 24-21.

“Overall, we were pleased with a tough, hard-played win on the road,” he said. “We knew that without Autumn (Earney) we would have to play great defense all night because we may not score quite as much. Our kids really met the challenge, I’m proud of ‘em!”

Ellsworth went on an 18-0 run that helped them hold off CHOF and Janke said it took a team effort.

“We had a really good night from all eight kids who played tonight,” he said. “Sophia Vogel, Emily Mallon and Lily Puhrmann really stepped up on defense in the second half and that allowed our guards to play more aggressively. Brianna (Giese), Kaitlyn (Peterson) and Hayley Bach worked the passing lanes and got several steals that frustrated their (CHOF) team.”

Kaitlyn Nugent led the Panthers with 14 points, including three 3-pointers. Bach was second with nine points while Mallon added seven. Ellsworth travels to Somerset (1-1) to take on the Spartans on Tuesday, Nov. 26, in the Panthers’ first Middle Border Conference game.

Area Scores:

Prescott 63, Glenwood City 21

The Prescott Cardinals (1-0) cruised in their season and home opener over the Glenwood City Hilltoppers on Thursday, Nov. 21. They next play on Tuesday, Dec. 3, when they travel to Eleva-Strum (1-0).

Eleva-Strum 62, Plum City/Elmwood 27

Plum City/Elmwood (0-1) looks for their first win of the season when they host Gilmanton (0-1) on Tuesday, Nov. 26.