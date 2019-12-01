Here is a round-up of Hastings Raiders sports action for the Thanksgiving holiday. Included is Raider girls’ hockey, boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball and wrestling.

Girls’ Hockey

Hastings girls’ hockey traveled to West St. Paul on Tuesday, Nov. 26, to take on the Henry Sibley/St. Paul Riveters and the Raiders won 3-0. They scored one goal in each period and out shot the Riveters 30-13. Freshman Kylie Gruden scored in the first period, assisted by fellow freshman Makayla Berquist. In the second period, senior Jailyn Munson scored with help from juniors Jaida Hanson and Lexi Ramsbacher. Junior Kaitlin Petrich finished up the Raider scoring in the third period with a short-handed, unassisted goal. Sophomore Lauren Dubej pitched a 13-save shutout. Hastings improves to 2-5 overall, hosts North St. Paul/Tartan on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and then goes to Mahtomedi on Friday.

Boys’ Basketball

Raider boys’ basketball had their holiday tournament at Red Wing slightly derailed because of the bad weather that came through earlier in the week. It was originally supposed to be a two-day, four-team tournament between Hastings, Red Wing, Kasson-Mantorville and Hibbing. Hibbing dropped out at the last minute, so instead of two games in two days, the Wingers played K-M on Friday, Nov. 29, and the Raiders took on the Komets on Saturday.

Hastings beat Kasson-Mantorville 72-66 after opening up an 11-point lead at halftime (39-28). Senior Devon Haraldson made his return to the lineup after being out almost two years due to injury. He led the Raiders in scoring with 21 points while senior Izzy Arnold had 18 and senior Trey Swanson added 12. Juniors Evan McGinnis and Japheth Gudissa had 7 points apiece.

Hastings travels to Hwy. 61-rival Park on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and then to Eagan the following Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Girls’ Basketball

After dropping a close game to East Ridge in their home and season opener, Hastings girls’ basketball traveled to Minneapolis South on Tuesday, Nov. 26. There the Raiders fell 66-58 after trailing by 6 at halftime. After a huge 28-point, 26-rebound performance against East Ridge, senior Mallory Brake stayed on fire as she poured in 30 points, gathered 21 rebounds and had 4 assists, 4 blocks and a steal.

Joining Brake in double-figures was junior Shea Levos with 12 while senior Emily Biscoe had 6. Juniors Avery Daley and Brooke Jackson each had 3 assists. The Raiders have a tough test on Tuesday, Dec. 3, when they host Rosemount. They then travel to St. Croix Lutheran on Friday, Dec. 6.

Wrestling

In their first action of the 2019-2020 season, the Hastings Raiders’ wrestling team hosted their annual Raider Duals on Saturday, Nov. 30, where they wrestled Coon Rapids, Shakopee, Forest Lake and St. Francis. Shakopee is the top-ranked team in Minnesota for Class AAA as of Nov. 21, while Forest Lake is No. 4.

Hastings was edged out by Coon Rapids 35-33 in their first dual before struggling against Shakopee, losing 64-3. They had a better performance against Forest Lake but fell 45-27 before bouncing back with a 51-22 win over St. Francis.

Josh Route went 2-2 on the day at 126 pounds with two pins, John Kendall went 3-1 at 138 and Nolan Meyers was 2-2 at 145. Mukhtar Ali went 3-1 between the 160-and-170-pound weight classes while Devon McSorley was 1-1 at 170. Just Tverberg was a standout with a 3-1 record at 195 and Cameron Olsen was 2-1 plus a forfeit between the 220 and 285 classes.

Hastings travels to Woodbury for a quadrangular on Thursday, Dec. 5, where they will wrestle the Royals, Robbinsdale Armstrong and Irondale. Then on Saturday, Dec. 7, the Raiders compete in an invitational at Park of Cottage Grove.



