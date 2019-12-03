Mother Nature was the only winner last Tuesday, Nov. 26, wiping out the the Hudson girls’ basketball team’s scheduled Big Rivers Conference opener against Eau Claire Memorial and giving the Raiders a 10-day layoff before taking the court again.

Hudson has played two games so far, posting a 54-51 overtime victory over Colfax in the season opener Nov. 19 before dropping a 70-48 decision to Prior Lake Saturday, Nov. 22.

Prior Lake jumped out to an early lead and led 38-28 at the break before outscoring the Raiders 32-20 in the second half. Hudson made just 13 of 48 field goal attempts, including 3-of-15 from three-point range, and were 19-of-34 from the free throw line.

Audrey Hatfield and Sophia Jonas scored 15 points each in the loss and Hatfield pulled down eight rebounds while Livi Boily finished with six points and four steals.

After hosting Eastview Tuesday night, Dec. 3, the Raiders will play their first Big Rivers Conference game of the season against River Falls Friday, Dec. 6, in Hudson. They’ll play their fifth straight home game to start the season Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2:30 p.m. against D.C. Everest.

Last Tuesday’s cancelled game against Eau Claire Memorial game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14 in Hudson.