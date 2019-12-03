In past seasons when the Somerset and Ellsworth girls basketball teams played, Somerset pushed the tempo while Ellsworth tried to pound the ball into the post. This year those roles are reversed. Ellsworth’s fast pace resulted in an early lead, but Somerset’s strength in the post won out, as the Spartans won 58-53 in the MBC opener for both squads.

Ellsworth has a dynamic scoring duo in Autumn Earney and Kaitlyn Nugent and the Spartans had difficulty stopping them in the first half. Ellsworth sprang to an early eight-point lead, but by halftime Somerset had tied the score.

The second half started with the Spartans pounding the ball inside to Dani Schachtner and Heather Gaikowski and the Spartans quickly built a 10-point lead. Ellsworth hit a few late shots to get the final margin down to four points.

Gaikowski led the Spartans with 15 points and Schachtner scored 12 points. Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said this game showed the Spartans’ intent of getting the post players more involved in the offense.

“We want to get good at beating people up down low. It’s a complete philosophical switch,” he said.

A big change for the Spartans came on defense in the second half. Lindenberg said the team took steps forward in terms of defending on the ball, which cut down the open looks for Earney and Nugent.

The Spartans resume their schedule Friday when they host New Richmond.



