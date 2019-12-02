RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The Wildcat girls’ basketball team has seen nothing but Minnesota opponents in its first three games of the season and is off to a 1-2 start with a win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the second game of the season-opening Red Wing Tournament sandwiched around a tourney loss to Goodhue and a home loss to Stillwater.

After opening the Big Rivers Conference season at home Tuesday night, Dec. 3, against Eau Claire North, the Wildcats will visit Hudson Friday, Dec. 6 before hosting Osceola in a non conference game Monday, Dec. 9.

The Cat’s lone victory so far came by a 54-46 score against Plainview-Elgin-Millville at the Red Wing Tournament last Saturday, Nov. 23. The score was tied 18-18 at the break before River Falls outscored P-E-M 36-28 in the second half.

Senior Taylor Weick led the second half surge, hitting three of her four three-pointers after the break and leading three Wildcats in double figures with 15 points. Junior Taylor Kasten finished with 11 points and five rebounds and senior Rachel Randleman had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Senior Abby Doerre contributed seven points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals and senior Kylie Strop had six points and led the Cats with nine rebounds and six steals while sophomore Maddy Doerre had five points and five boards.

The win came less than 24 hours after the Cats dropped their tourney and season opener to Goodhue, 63-47. The gap was just seven at halftime, 35-28, before Goodhue outscored River Falls by nine after the break.

Strop poured in a game-high 26 points in the loss but Kasten was the only other Wildcat in double figures with 11. Kasten and Maddy Doerre pulled down seven rebounds apiece while Abby Doerre finished with five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Last Tuesday in River Falls, seventh-ranked Stillwater used a dominant second half to post a 73-27 victory over the Wildcats. The win gave Ponies’ hall of fame head coach Willie Taylor his 500th career victory, just the 20th Minnesota girls’ basketball coach to reach that mark.

The Wildcats struggled in the second half after Stillwater went to a bigger lineup and managed just five points after the break after trailing 40-22 at halftime. River Falls made just 9 of 46 shots in the game.

Randleman was the only Wildcat in doubles figures in scoring with 10 points while Strop finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.