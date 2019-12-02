The high hopes of the New Richmond and St. Croix Central boys’ teams were validated in the season-opening game for both teams on Monday night.

New Richmond went to Osceola and put on a clinic, defeating the Chieftains 76-43 in the Middle Border Conference opener for both teams. Central hosted Elk Mound in a non-conference game. The Panthers showed a number of good things in winning 63-50 in their first game under new coach Randy Jordan.

Tiger victory

Because of the recent snowstorms, the Tigers didn’t practice for four straight days. They were only able to practice on Sunday in preparation for Monday’s game. But with the experience on the roster, the Tigers looked like they practiced together every day for the past month. The Tigers jumped to a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes at Osceola. That intensity level carried throughout the first half, with the Tigers holding a 44-16 lead at the break. The Tigers maintained the high level of play with reserves seeing more of the time in the second half.

“From the tip we were sharp,” said Tiger coach Rick Montreal.

Osceola started the game playing zone defense. The only discussion the Tigers had about playing against a zone was a quick review on Sunday. The Tigers had no problems, remembering from past seasons what they needed to do against a zone.

“This group is exceptional at remembering things. I’m amazed at how much they retain season-to-season,” Montreal said.

The depth of scoring ability showed for the Tigers, led by senior Joey Kidder with 21 points. C.J. Campbell finished with 17, Jack Stuedemann and Tim Salmon scored 10 and Owen Covey came off the bench for nine points. Montreal said Stuedemann’s passing was one of the highlights of the night.

“It’s the best I’ve ever seen him share the ball. He had close to 10 assists,” Montreal said.

The next game for the Tigers arrives Saturday. They will face Eau Claire North in a game that will be played at 2:15 p.m. at Don Page Arena at UW-River Falls.

Central victory

The Panthers are intent on becoming a team that can rely on its defense. In Monday’s victory, the Panthers showed they have the ability to place a fierce man-to-man defense. That helped them build a double-digit lead midway through the first half. The Panthers used a 19-3 run in the middle of the second half to build an unbeatable lead.

At halftime, the Panthers led 33-18. The best stretch of the night for Central came early in the second half to extend the lead to 45-20.

Jordan said he saw a number of good things from his team, though he was quick to categorize it as a “first game,” which showed the team also has many things it still needs to work on.

“I was very impressed with our man-to-man defense, until the last seven or eight minutes,” he said.

The Panthers hit six three-pointers in the game, but they came from five different players. Jordan said he doesn’t mind the team trying threes, as long as the ball has been in the paint to draw in the defense first.

Senior Kelson Klin and junior Gabe Siler led the Panther offense by scoring 17 points each. Jackson Pettit and Colin Hackbarth both made their first varsity start, both scoring nine points.

Klin said he thinks the team has made excellent progress in the preseason, stressing teamwork and attitude.

“Team chemistry is what makes us better,” Klin said.

Klin said the switch to the man defense and the shortening of the bench puts more pressure on the players to maintain a strong defense. He said the coaches have prepared the players for the demands of this defense by doing extensive running in practices.

The Panthers have plenty of time to build from this game. They don’t play again until Tuesday, Dec. 10, when they open their MBC schedule with a game at Baldwin-Woodville.