The season couldn’t have opened better for the Somerset boys’ basketball team, but the Somerset boys’ hockey team didn’t experience the same success on Tuesday.

Somerset’s basketball boys went to Webster for the Spartans’ season opener. The Spartans were impressive, wearing down Webster for a 69-36 win.

Somerset’s hockey team started well, leading 1-0 after the first period. Things eroded from there, with Hayward coming back to defeat the Spartans, 6-2.

Somerset basketball

The first game for the Spartans under new coach Troy Wink showed all the good points the team has to offer. The first half of the game was a battle, with Somerset holding a 30-22 lead at the break. Webster scored the first hoop of the second half, but it was the last good news for the Tigers. Somerset immediately went on a substantial run and by the middle of the second half, the Spartans were well in control. The team’s depth showed as the Spartan reserves continued to build the lead in the second half, where the Spartans outscored the Tigers 39-14. The Spartans got 14 players into the game and 11 of them scored.

“In the end, we wore them down,” Wink said. “I thought the kids showed real good patience.”

Leading the attack was senior Ty Madden who finished the game with 26 points. Among his hoops was five 3-pointers. Trae Kreibich was also hot from the arc, helping him to score 16 points. Melvin Ortiz Medina finished with nine points.

The Spartans don’t get much time to enjoy this win. They are back in action on Thursday, playing at St. Croix Falls. This game carries more importance this season, because SCF will be in the Spartans’ WIAA regional bracket this season. Wink said Thursday’s game is important because it is an opportunity for the program to build momentum.

“From where we’ve been, it’s important to get off to a fast start,” he said. “It’s important to get the winning feeling, it’s important to validate yourself.”

Somerset hockey

The Spartan skaters played a promising first period on Tuesday. But the first six minutes of the second period, where the Spartans were constantly on the penalty kill, proved to be the pivotal juncture of the game. Hayward scored two power play goals in that span and the Spartans struggled to regain their composure the rest of the game.

The line of seniors Jordan Brown, Beaudee Smith and Ryan Kelly produced both of Somerset’s goals. The first period goal came on a pass out of the corner from Smith, hitting Kelly in stride as he crashed the net for the goal.

Smith and Brown worked a pretty play on a two-on-one early in the third period, with Brown netting the goal. That cut Hayward’s lead to 3-2, but Hayward scored again 42 seconds later.

The Spartans’ record falls to 1-2 for the season. The Spartans played in a holiday tournament last week, losing to St. Paul Academy 6-1 and beating Moose Lake, 5-3.

The challenging schedule to start the season for the Spartans continues on Friday. That’s when they play at Chisago Lakes at 5 p.m.