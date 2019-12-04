RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The Wildcat boys’ basketball led by 20 at the break before cruising to a 69-28 victory over Baldwin-Woodville in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night, Dec. 3, in Baldwin.

The Wildcats were led by the tandem of Johnson and Johnson with junior Zac Johnson hitting five 3-pointers on his way to a 24 point, four assist, three steal night and senior Mike Johnson adding 16 points and five rebounds. Junior JT Dougherty contributed 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

River Falls held Baldwin-Woodville to just 31.4 percent shooting from the field (11-of-35) while outrebounding the Blackhawks 31-22.

Next up for River Falls is a Big Rivers Conference matchup with Hudson Friday night, Dec. 6, in River Falls. The Wildcats and Raiders were BRC co-champs last season.