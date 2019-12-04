Wisconsin

Junior Taylor Paulson hit several key shots for the Somerset girls in their win over Ellsworth. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia
Somerset reverses roles to beat Ellsworth

In past seasons when the Somerset and Ellsworth girls basketball teams played, Somerset pushed the tempo while Ellsworth tried to pound the ball into the post. This year those roles are reversed. Ellsworth’s fast pace resulted in an early lead, but Somerset’s strength in the post won out, as the Spartans won 58-53 in the MBC opener for both squads.

St. Croix Central's Carson Hinzman (45) uses a pick from teammate Colin Hackbarth (5) to pull away from an Elk Mound defender during Monday's game in Hammond. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia
New Richmond, Central boys make strong opening statements

New Richmond went to Osceola and put on a clinic, defeating the Chieftains 76-43 in the Middle Border Conference opener for both teams. Central hosted Elk Mound in a non-conference game. The Panthers showed a number of good things in winning 63-50 in their first game under new coach Randy Jordan.

River Falls’ senior Abby Doerre (24) drives the lane in the Wildcat girls’ basketball team’s 73-27 loss to Stillwater Tuesday night, Nov. 26. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia
River Falls girls off to 1-2 start

The Wildcat girls' basketball team is 1-2 against Minnesota teams so far this season heading into its Big Rivers Conference opener against Eau Claire North Tuesday night, Dec. 3.

Hudson boys off to good start

The Hudson boys' basketball team put 92 points up against Park in its season-opening victory Saturday night, Nov. 30.

“We had a pretty solid performance with a young group of guys that have not had much varsity experience,” head coach John Dornfeld said. “We have a skilled group of players that are unselfish and work very hard so we are excited for the season.”

Somerset's Brandon Wright fires a pass to the wing during a Spartan practice last week. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia
Somerset boys hoping to refine their skills

The past several years have been an uphill climb for the Somerset boys’ basketball program. The Spartans are hoping this is the season when they bring their talents together and produce a winning season.

Minnesota

Goodhue's Torrie Rehder (left) attempts to knock the ball free during a game on Nov. 23. Martin Schlegel / RiverTown Multimedia
Goodhue girls' basketball wins with strong second half

The Goodhue girls' basketball team led by a point halftime, but pulled away in the second half. The Wildcats outscored Pine Island 34-17 in the second en route to a 69-51 victory on Tuesday.

Nate Heise of Lake City finishes one of six dunks in the Tigers' season-opener on Dec. 3. Martin Schlegel / RiverTown Multimedia
Cannon Falls, Lake City each begin season with a victory

The Cannon Falls boys' basketball team won its first game of the season 67-63 over Brooklyn Center on Tuesday. The Bombers won with balanced scoring. Rhett Schaefer led the Bombers with 18 points. Drew Otte and Marcus Banks each had 11 points. Danny Safe added 10 points on two 3-pointers.

Abi Deming (left) of Red Wing dishes the ball back out to the perimeter during a game on Nov. 23. Martin Schlegel / RiverTown Multimedia
Red Wing girls' basketball capitalizes on free throws

Mankato West shot 100 percent at the free-throw line, but only went to the line five times. Red Wing shot 15 of 18 from the free-throw line, helping secure a 66-57 win on Tuesday in girls' basketball action.

Ben Carlson scored 19 points on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Champlin Park High School in a 76-60 loss to Prior Lake to open up the season. Brian Mozey / RiverTown Multimedia
East Ridge boys' basketball falls to Prior Lake in Big 12 Classic

The East Ridge boys' basketball team came into the 2019-20 season as the No. 5 ranked team in Class AAAA and the Raptors were ready for a challenging non-conference start to the season.

Lake City's Natalie Bremer converts on a layup in the first half of a game on Dec. 2. Martin Schlegel / RiverTown Multimedia
Lake City's Natalie Bremer converts on a layup in the first half of a game on Dec. 2. Martin Schlegel / RiverTown Multimedia

Lake City girls' basketball remain undefeated

The Tigers broke the game open with a 20-1 run in the opening 6 minutes, 35 seconds. Throughout the first half, the Tigers maintained the lead using stretch passes and not allowing the Bulldogs many shots in the paint.

