Wisconsin

In past seasons when the Somerset and Ellsworth girls basketball teams played, Somerset pushed the tempo while Ellsworth tried to pound the ball into the post. This year those roles are reversed. Ellsworth’s fast pace resulted in an early lead, but Somerset’s strength in the post won out, as the Spartans won 58-53 in the MBC opener for both squads.

New Richmond went to Osceola and put on a clinic, defeating the Chieftains 76-43 in the Middle Border Conference opener for both teams. Central hosted Elk Mound in a non-conference game. The Panthers showed a number of good things in winning 63-50 in their first game under new coach Randy Jordan.

The Wildcat girls' basketball team is 1-2 against Minnesota teams so far this season heading into its Big Rivers Conference opener against Eau Claire North Tuesday night, Dec. 3.

The Hudson boys' basketball team put 92 points up against Park in its season-opening victory Saturday night, Nov. 30.

“We had a pretty solid performance with a young group of guys that have not had much varsity experience,” head coach John Dornfeld said. “We have a skilled group of players that are unselfish and work very hard so we are excited for the season.”

The past several years have been an uphill climb for the Somerset boys’ basketball program. The Spartans are hoping this is the season when they bring their talents together and produce a winning season.

READ MORE: It’s a new era for St. Croix Central boys' team | New Richmond boys have firepower and depth

Minnesota

The Goodhue girls' basketball team led by a point halftime, but pulled away in the second half. The Wildcats outscored Pine Island 34-17 in the second en route to a 69-51 victory on Tuesday.

The Cannon Falls boys' basketball team won its first game of the season 67-63 over Brooklyn Center on Tuesday. The Bombers won with balanced scoring. Rhett Schaefer led the Bombers with 18 points. Drew Otte and Marcus Banks each had 11 points. Danny Safe added 10 points on two 3-pointers.

Mankato West shot 100 percent at the free-throw line, but only went to the line five times. Red Wing shot 15 of 18 from the free-throw line, helping secure a 66-57 win on Tuesday in girls' basketball action.

The East Ridge boys' basketball team came into the 2019-20 season as the No. 5 ranked team in Class AAAA and the Raptors were ready for a challenging non-conference start to the season.

The Tigers broke the game open with a 20-1 run in the opening 6 minutes, 35 seconds. Throughout the first half, the Tigers maintained the lead using stretch passes and not allowing the Bulldogs many shots in the paint.

READ MORE: Hastings boys’ basketball changes identity | Hastings girls’ basketball adopts new style of play | Red Wing girls' basketball to rely on athleticism