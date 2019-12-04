Ellsworth, Prescott, Spring Valley and Elmwood/Plum City all had basketball teams in action on Tuesday night. Below are the results:

Girls’ Basketball

Glenwood City 49, Ellsworth 48

The Panthers traveled to Glenwood City Tuesday night for the third of five-straight road games to start the season. With the 1-point loss Ellsworth falls to 1-2 and they go to Baldwin-Woodville on Friday, Dec. 6.

Prescott 78, Eleva-Strum 67

The Cardinals improved to 2-0 on the season with a road win at Eleva-Strum. The game was tied 30-30 at halftime before Prescott pulled away in the second half. Isabella Lenz led all scorers with 34 points while Nicole Dalman and Brynley Goehring both added 17 points. Prescott has their first Middle Border Conference game on Friday at Amery, the second of four-straight road games for the Cardinals.

Spring Valley 51, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42

Spring Valley earned their first win of the season Tuesday night when they traveled to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. The Cardinals led by 2 at halftime and held on for the win. Alyxis Johansen led the way with 20 points while Morgan Rustad and Kari Hybben both added 9 each. Spring Valley is now 1-1 and hosts Mondovi on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Elmwood/Plum City 58, Clayton 31

The Wolves got back to .500 and sit at 1-1 after blowing out Clayton at home on Tuesday. They had four scorers in double-figures -- Katie Feuker with 14, Hannah Baier had 12, Kendra Kern 11 and Maggie Glaus 10 -- as Elmwood/Plum City led 35-13 after the first half and cruised from there. The Wolves travel to Boyceville on Thursday.

Boys Basketball

Ellsworth 58, Cochrane-Fountain City 55

The Ellsworth boys won their season and home opener on Dec. 3 in a close game against Cochrane-Fountain City. Mason Anderson led the Panthers with 29 points while Ivan Mendez added 14 and Jack Janke contributed 13. They host Mounds View on Thursday in their second of three-straight home games to start the season.

Spring Valley 65, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 62

The Cardinals started their 2019-2020 season with an overtime win at Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran. The two teams were tied at 30 at halftime and were knotted 56-56 at the end of regulation before Spring Valley outscored Immanuel Lutheran 9-6 in overtime. Aaron Borgerding, who was also a standout on the gridiron for Spring Valley this past fall, led all scorers with 29 points. Connor Ducklow added 15 points. The Cardinals host Stanley-Boyd on Saturday, Dec. 7, for their home opener.