All four of Hastings’ basketball and hockey teams played on Tuesday night. The boys’ hockey and basketball teams were both victorious while the girls’ teams came out on the losing end. Below are the results:

Boys’ Hockey

The Raiders boys’ hockey team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 7-3 road win at Tartan on Tuesday, Dec. 3. They have outscored their opponents 18-5 through those two games and eight different skaters have scored at least one goal.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period on a goal by Chase Freiermuth, assisted by Leo Otto. The Raiders started to pull away in the second period on three goals by Jonathon Peine (2) and Jager Kendall. They then sealed the rout of the Titans with three more goals from Freiermuth, Jax Schauer and Jake Harris. Hastings out shot Tartan 45-34 and Simon Hedin racked up 31 saves in goal.

Hastings hosts the Henry Sibley Warriors on Thursday, Dec. 5, and they travel to Mahtomedi on Saturday.

Boys’ Basketball

The Hastings boys’ basketball team played an overtime thriller at rival Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, a game that saw both teams almost score 100 points each. With the win, they improve to 2-0.

The Raiders won 99-98, holding off a Wolfpack comeback late in the overtime period. Four different Raiders scored in double-figures and both Devon Haraldson and Trey Swanson scored over 20. Haraldson led the team with 29 points, Swanson had 25, Maleec Sellner added 16 and Colby Zak contributed 13.

The Raiders travel to Eagan on Tuesday, Dec. 10, for a rematch from last year’s sections. They then host Apple Valley on Friday, Dec. 13.

Girls’ Hockey

The Hastings girls’ hockey team was on the road Tuesday night as they faced off against North St. Paul/Tartan. The Raiders fell 3-1 and are now 2-6 overall with a 1-1 mark in the Metro East Conference.

Hastings took a 1-0 lead after the first period on a goal by Taylor Larson, assisted by Maddy Daley and Kaitlin Petrich. The Raiders kept that lead through the second period until North/Tartan scored three unanswered goals in the third period.

Hastings travels to Mahtomedi on Friday, Dec. 6.

Girls’ Basketball

The Raiders girls’ basketball team faced a tough test on Dec. 3 as they took on Rosemount, an experienced and talented team that was one game away from state last year. The Irish prevailed 72-49 and the Raiders fell to 0-3 on the season.

Rosemount started the game on a 14-0 run but the Raiders persevered and eventually cut the deficit to six points. From there, the Irish finished strong and led by 13 at the half. Hastings was not able to bounce back in the second half and both teams’ subs were in for the last minutes.

Mallory Brake led the Raiders with 18 points, Lilly Nuytten added 12 points and both Shea Levos and Avery Daley had 7. Hastings travels to St. Croix Lutheran on Friday, Dec. 6.