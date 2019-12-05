HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson saw its 15-point halftime lead evaporate down the stretch before holding on for a 69-63 victory over Eastview (Minn.) in non conference girls’ basketball action Tuesday night, Dec. 3, in Hudson.

The Raiders led 33-18 at the break only to have Eastview storm back to tie the score, 48-48, at the end of regulation. But the Raiders never trailed in the extra session and hit some key free throws down the stretch to pick up their second overtime victory in three games.

Sophia Jonas led Hudson with 26 points while hitting all 11 of her free throws and shooting 7-of-11 from the field. She also dished out a team-high seven assists.

Audrey Hatfield contributed a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in addition to coming up with five steals while Livi Boily finished with 19 points and four steals.

The Raiders shot 20-of-26 from the free throw line with Jonas and Boily combining to make 18-of-19 between them.

Hudson, now 2-1 on the season, will host River Falls in its Big Rivers Conference opener at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 before a non conference game at home against D.C. Everest Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2:30 p.m.