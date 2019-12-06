If the point behind non-conference games is to get teams ready for their conference schedule, then Thursday’s basketball game at St. Croix Falls got the Somerset boys fully sharpened for their Middle Border Conference schedule that starts next week.

The Spartans and the Saints put on an offensive show for the fans who made the trip to St. Croix Falls. It took two overtimes to decide the outcome, with the Saints earning an 85-83 win over the Spartans.

Somerset’s non-conference schedule begins on Tuesday when the Spartans play at Amery. Two nights later they’ll play at Baldwin-Woodville for their fourth straight road game to start the season.

It wasn’t a perfect night for the Spartans, but it was a good learning opportunity. The Spartans weren’t at their best in the first half. The Saints hit a halfcourt shot at the halftime buzzer to build a 15-point lead.

Somerset upped the intensity to start the second half and it worked for awhile. Then the Saints went on another surge and the margin was back to 15 points with 11 minutes left in regulation.

The Spartans then began chipping away, led by the hot outside shooting of Trae Kreibich, who scored a career high 29 points. With two seconds left in regulation, the Spartans ran an inbounds play. The ball went to Melvin Ortiz, who drained a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime.

The overtimes were filled with offense. In the final moments of the second overtime, the Spartans turned the ball over. The Saints ran a play and scored the winning hoop with three seconds left on the clock.

While the final outcome wasn’t what the Spartans were looking for, there were good things that can be taken from the game. Six players scored, and all six scored in double figures. Ortiz finished with 13 points, Tate Pitcher, Tysen Wink and Mason Cook all scored 11 points and Ty Madden finished with 10 points.

Spartan coach Troy Wink said the team talked at halftime about playing with better energy and that was achieved. He said the team also was more efficient in the offensive end, something the coaches want continued in the future.

Another aspect Coach Wink liked was the Spartans drawing 36 free throws. He said that was the sign the Spartans were taking the ball to the rim.