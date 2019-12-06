The Panthers (1-1) boys’ basketball team started its 2019-2020 season with two home games last week against Cochrane-Fountain City and Mounds View (Minn.). They beat Cochrane-Fountain City 58-55 on Tuesday where junior Mason Anderson scored 29 points, senior Ivan Mendez added 14 and sophomore Jack Janke contributed 13. Ellsworth then lost to Mounds View 71-42 on Thursday and were once again led by Anderson who had 22 points. The Panthers host Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Prescott

The Cardinals (1-0) opened their regular season on the road at Elk Mound on Thursday, Dec. 5, where they blew out the Mounders 92-50. Senior Parker Nielsen led all scorers with 36 points and surpassed 1,000 points for his career. Fellow senior Jacob Doffing added 24 points. Prescott plays Thorp (0-1) on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the University of Wisconsin-Stout as part of the Northwest Tip-Off Classic, and then goes to Ellsworth on Tuesday.

Spring Valley

The Cardinals started their 2019-2020 season with an overtime win at Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran. The two teams were tied at 30 at halftime and were knotted 56-56 at the end of regulation before Spring Valley outscored Immanuel Lutheran 9-6 in overtime for a 65-62 final. Aaron Borgerding, who was also a standout on the gridiron for Spring Valley this past fall, led all scorers with 29 points. Connor Ducklow added 15 points. The Cardinals host Stanley-Boyd on Saturday, Dec. 7, for their home opener and then travel to Alma/Pepin on Monday, Dec.9.

Elmwood/Plum City

The Wolves had their season and home opener on Thursday, Dec. 5, against Gilmanton and won 66-56. Junior Basil Gilles led Elmwood/Plum City with 19 points while fellow junior Austin Bartz added 10. The Wolves play Osseo-Fairchild as part of the Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout on Saturday, Dec. 7, and then go to Alma Center Lincoln on Tuesday, Dec. 10.