The Spring Valley Cardinals (1-2) girls’ basketball team hosted Mondovi on Thursday, Dec. 5, and lost 54-39. They travel to Elk Mound on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Elmwood/PlumCity 26, Boyceville 23

Elmwood/Plum City (2-1) beat Boyceville on the road Thursday in a low-scoring affair 26-23. Sophomore Maggie Glaus led the team with 8 points. The Wolves host Colfax on Tuesday.

Tuesday

The Panthers (1-2) traveled to Glenwood City Tuesday night for the third of five-straight road games to start the season and lost 49-48.

Prescott 78, Eleva-Strum 67

The Cardinals improved to 2-0 on the season with a road win at Eleva-Strum. The game was tied 30-30 at halftime before Prescott pulled away in the second half. Isabella Lenz led all scorers with 34 points while Nicole Dalman and Brynley Goehring both added 17 points.

Spring Valley 51, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42

Spring Valley earned their first win of the season when they traveled to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. The Cardinals led by 2 at halftime and held on for the win. Alyxis Johansen led the way with 20 points while Morgan Rustad and Kari Hybben both added 9 each.

Elmwood/Plum City 58, Clayton 31

The Wolves got back to .500 after blowing out Clayton at home. They had four scorers in double-figures -- Katie Feuker with 14, Hannah Baier had 12, Kendra Kern 11 and Maggie Glaus 10 -- as Elmwood/Plum City led 35-13 after the first half and cruised from there.