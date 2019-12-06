In the first half at Somerset on Friday, the New Richmond girls couldn’t pull away from the Spartans in their Middle Border Conference basketball game.

But for the second time in a week, the Tigers completely dominated their opponent in the second half. The Tigers led 34-24 at halftime, but their fierce second half play resulted in the Tigers posting a 73-33 victory. With the win the Tigers are 3-0 for the season and 2-0 in the MBC. Somerset is now 2-3 with a 1-1 MBC mark.

The first half of Friday’s game was competitive. There were several times where the Tigers threatened to pull away, but the Spartans kept coming back. The Tigers finished the first half with a 9-2 flurry to make the halftime score 34-24.

The Tigers would have been in a much worse situation if it wasn’t for junior guard Barb Kling. She came off the bench to score 17 points in the first half and she finished with a game-high 19 points.

The explosion by the Tigers in the second half was led by senior Jessica Hagman. She sat out much of the first half in foul trouble, but came back with 12 of her 14 points in the second half.

The Tigers held a 39-9 advantage in the second half on Friday, starting the second half with a 23-3 run. This comes on the heels of the Tigers outscoring Menomonie 30-15 in the second half of their game on Tuesday.

New Richmond coach Chad Eggert said the second half success is a sign of the Tigers’ faith in their system.

“If we stick to what we do, it’s a matter of time before we start hitting shots,” he said. He said the Tigers’ defense, holding each of the past two opponents to 10 free throws, shows the girls are playing tough and disciplined defense.

The substantial margin allowed the coaches to get the reserves into the game for more than five minutes. Seniors Taylor Berquam, Jade Berget and Erika Emerson all scored their first varsity points in the closing minutes of the game.

For the Spartans, their play in the defensive end was solid, but it was the struggles in the offensive half that weighed the Spartans down. Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said the Spartans are struggling with their timing in running their offense. He said that without the anticipation required, the Spartans are missing on parts of their offense on too many possessions.

This game saw both teams shoot miserably from the free throw line. The Tigers made nine of 29 free throws and the Somerset made one of 10 tries from the line.

Osceola is the next opponent for the Tigers and the Spartans. New Richmond hosts Osceola on Tuesday, Dec. 10 and Somerset plays at Osceola on Friday, Dec. 13.