Johnson still scored 18 points for the Cats, but no other River Falls player had more than six as the Raiders used a smothering defense and the hot hand of junior Luke Healy to post a 59-47 victory over their neighborhood rivals to the south.

“Our game plan was to stop Zac and not let Zac shoot the ball, because he’s the best shooter in the conference,” Healy said. “We thought if we locked Zac down and we all guarded our other matchups we were going to be great.”

The plan worked to perfection. Johnson’s 18 points came on 5-of-15 shooting from the field, including 2-of-7 from three-point range, and six free throws on 10 attempts. The rest of the Wildcats combined to make just 10-of-27 of their shots and just one other three-pointer.

Healy meanwhile poured in 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including three timely 3-pointers to keep the Wildcats at bay.

It’s the first time the Raiders have beaten the Wildcats in their last five tries. River Falls handed Hudson two of its three conference losses last season to earn a share of the BRC title, and Healy said the Raiders circled this game on their calendar as soon as the schedule came out.

“I haven’t beat them in the four times I’ve played against them and we don’t have much varsity experience so no one’s beaten them,” he said. “So we were hungry; we wanted this. This was the one game-- start of the year, River Falls-- we have to beat River Falls.”

Hudson led 23-22 at the break before Healy scored the first five points of the second half. The Raider lead wavered between three and seven the rest of the way until a 3-pointer by Healy and a put-back by Charlie Neuenschwander made it an 11-point game, 49-38, with five minutes remaining.

JT Dougherty hit a drive and Mike Johnson made one of two free throws for River Falls to cut the gap to eight with 4:19 left but the Wildcats didn’t score again until the 1:41 mark when Johnson hit a three-pointer to make it a 52-44 game. That’s as close as River Falls could get as they came up empty on two of their final three possessions.

Raider head coach John Dornfeld praised his team’s defensive effort, especially the play of junior wing Brock Welle against Zac Johnson, who was coming off a 24-point effort in the Cat’s season-opening 69-28 victory at Baldwin-Woodville three nights earlier.

“A big shout out to Brock Welle,” Dornfeld said. “In his first varsity start, that was his job; follow him wherever he went. Brock had no other responsibilities. It was just, you take him. And I think Zac got frustrated. Zac’s a really good player and River Falls is a really good team. So we feel really good about this one.”

Dornfeld also said Healy doesn’t get the credit that he deserves. Healy scored 24 points in Hudson’s 74-55 road victory at Wisconsin Rapids earlier in the week before his 29-point, four-assist night Friday at River Falls.

“I think he’s one of the best point guards in the state,” Dornfeld said. “I don’t think he’s got the love and the recognition that some of the guys get, but Luke is a hell of a player.”

Neuenschwander contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds in Friday night’s win, three nights after scoring 11 points in the Raider’s victory at Wisconsin Rapids.

“Charlie Neuenschwander, most of the time is being guarded by a 6-8 guy, and he’s wheeling and he’s going left and right. He’s a really skilled player and a leader,” Dornfeld said.

On the Wildcat side, Mike Johnson finished with six points and five rebounds and Michael Schurman came off the bench to contribute six points and four boards while Dougherty finished with four points and 11 rebounds. The Wildcats outrebounded the Raiders 33-28.

Hudson’s victory bumped them to 3-0 overall while River Falls, one of the preseason favorites to win the BRC title along with Eau Claire North, slipped to 1-1. Dornfeld said the win is a shot in the arm for the Raider’s confidence.

“Our guys read the publications,” he said. “River Falls was picked one and we’re picked fourth or fifth. And they have a lot of pride. We really did feel coming in that we didn’t have to play perfect. If we played well, we would be right there. And it got away from them at the end. It was close through all but those last few minutes.”

Hudson will face another tough test when they host Eau Claire North in their next game Friday, Dec.13, and Healy said the Raiders can use last Friday’s win at River Falls as a springboard to the rest of the season.

“I think it shows that we can beat anybody in the conference and contend for that championship again this year,” he said.

River Falls meanwhile will look to get back on track at Menomonie Friday, Dec. 13.