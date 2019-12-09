The Hastings Raiders girls’ basketball team is still searching for its first win of the regular season. The Raiders fell to 0-4 with losses to a very good Rosemount Irish team at home 72-49 on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and then on the road at St. Croix Lutheran on Friday 61-46. One silver lining came on Friday when senior Mallory Brake scored her 2,000th point, just the second player to do so in Hastings basketball history.

“Our first two games were two winnable games, it really doesn’t feel like we’re 0-4 right now. We’re implementing a new system, kids are learning a new offense and new defense, we’re celebrating the good things that we’re pulling from them,” said head coach Scott Addyman. “So the fact that we’re 0-4 has not been a big deal in the locker room for our girls. They can see the difference from this year to last year, we’re really in a good spot and we know the wins will come.”

Before the season, Addyman said two of the main things he would be looking for through the first part of the season were: could his team generate quality shots, make good shot choices and then would their man-to-man defense continue to develop?

“Honestly our shot choices have been really, really good, we’re taking high-percentage shots, we’re attacking if we have an opening and are willing to take an open three if it’s there,” Addyman said.

“We’re doing a better job of focusing on the little things like the footwork, we call it being in a no-middle stance to where we’re really trying to take away the lane and dictate the offense to be pushed to the corners. It’s really good when we’re starting games but as our girls start to get fatigued, they go back into their zone footwork rather than the true man-to-man.”

The Raiders biggest problem through four games has been turnovers. They committed 18 in their first game of the season against East Ridge, way more than that at Minneapolis South and 22 in the loss to Rosemount. Addyman said that losing those extra possessions really hurt in close games such as against the Raptors and in Minneapolis.

On the bright side, one thing Hastings has done very well early on is get to the free throw line. Through their first three games they attempted 96 free throws, an average of 32 a game. Addyman said that is an area they have really emphasized that may not come naturally to his team, but that getting to the line and making more free throws than the other team takes can help them win games. However, what has not gone as well is making those free chances. Against East Ridge they missed 17 free throws and they had 14 misses at Minneapolis South. Maintaining those chances and increasing that make-percentage really could be a boon for the Raiders.

Addyman said the next thing he hopes to see is his team apply what they have learned through the first four games. He said they have seen a variety of defenses and styles of play in those non-conference games and now he wants his team to be able to recognize what’s being thrown at them and how they should attack.

Brake leads the team with 24.9 points per game, junior Shea Levos is averaging 9 per game and sophomore Lilly Nuytten over 7 a game. Hastings continues their non-conference schedule with three straight home games against Hudson (Wis.) on Tuesday, Dec. 10; Eagan on Thursday, Dec. 19, and Burnsville on Friday, Dec. 20.