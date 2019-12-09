Eau Claire North’s Dalton Banks might be the best boys basketball player in Western Wisconsin. The New Richmond boys saw all they wanted of Banks on Saturday.

The Tigers and Huskies played at the Don Page Arena at UW-River Falls on Saturday and Banks was nearly unstoppable. He finished with 26 points in leading North past New Richmond, 71-58.

This was the first of two games in three days against Big Rivers Conference opponents for the Tigers. They will be playing at Chippewa Falls at 7 p.m. Monday.

Saturday’s loss was the first of the season for the Tigers, but the coaches are hoping that facing a team of North’s quality will push the Tigers to better things.

“Banks might be the best player we see all year,” said New Richmond coach Rick Montreal. “He’s a game changer. He’s very exceptional in the open floor.”

Banks led North with 26 points, but that was just one facet of his game. He finished with seven assists, eight rebounds and four steals.

Montreal said he thought the Tigers played evenly with North in the half-court game, but North excelled in the open court.

North opened the game with a hot hand and the lead stayed in the 10-14 point range most of the way. North led 39-26 at halftime. The Tigers did make a charge in the second half, getting the margin down to six points. North then answered with a pair of 3-pointers to put the game out of reach.

Perimeter shooting was a problem for the Tigers Saturday. Sophomore C.J. Campbell led the Tigers with 21 points and he had the team’s only two 3-pointers.

“If we shoot poorly, we have to manufacture points in the paint,” Montreal said.

The one Tiger who stepped up in the paint was senior Cooper Eral. He came off the bench to score 13 points.

Joey Kidder led the Tigers with 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals. Tim Salmon contributed six rebounds and six points.

Tiger wrestlers

Brandon Dennis and Adam Stener won championships as the New Richmond wrestling team competed at the Lakeville South (Minn.) Invitational on Saturday.

This was a huge accomplishment for both Tigers. Dennis was a second place finisher in each of the past three Lakeville tournaments. He was seeded fifth in a stacked 145-pound weight class this year. On his way to this year’s championship, Dennis defeated the wrestler who topped him in last season’s finals. He won that match in overtime.

Stener trailed in the third period of the 285-pound finals on Saturday, but came back for the win. Stener was down 6-1 with 30 seconds remaining when he reversed his opponent to his back. Just as the clock was about to run out, Stener was able to readjust his hold and get the pin.

“He glued the kid,” said Tiger coach Jeff Swanson. Swanson said the Tigers have been working hard at conditioning and the ability to finish matches shown by Dennis and Stener shows that work is paying dividends.

Four Tigers placed fifth in their weight classes at Lakeville. That group included Bode Gabriel, Tyler Dennis, Christian Moeller and Dawson Grove.

The Tigers will wrestle at home for the first time this season on Thursday against Baldwin-Woodville. The Tigers will compete in a tournament at Eau Claire North on Saturday.

Somerset wrestling

With its lower number of wrestlers, the Somerset wrestling team wasn’t able to win any of its dual matches at the John Timm Memorial Invitational at Glenwood City on Saturday.

The Spartans were competitive in the matches where they did wrestle on Saturday, finishing with a 19-21 record in the 40 matches they took part in.

Senior Tyler Hantsbarger had the best day among the Spartan wrestlers, winning all five of his matches. Sawyer Wilson went 4-1 for the day, with Landon Anez and Zach Maitrejean both finishing 3-2. Connor Grahovac went 2-3 and Landon Wilson earned his first varsity victory.

The Spartans will be on the road this Thursday to compete at Ellsworth in a Middle Border Conference match.