The No. 2-ranked Lake City boys' basketball team bested No. 4 Minneapolis North 65-54 at the Tip Off Classic in Hopkins Saturday morning.

Tiger Nate Heise was named Breakdown Player of the Game for recording a double-double with a career-high 39 points and game-high 14 rebounds. Heise scored in multiple ways. He hit four 3-pointers, worked in the post in the second half and shot 13 of 15 at the free-throw line.

Heise's performance was aided by Reid Gastner's 17 points. Gastner also had nine rebounds, a team-high five assists and three blocks along with three 3-pointers. Justin Wohlers had two 3-pointers for six points and Atticus Heise added a 3-pointer.

The Tigers led at the half 32-21. The Polars came out to start the second half on a 15-5 run. The Polars tooka 46-42 lead with 11 minutes remaining, but the Tigers answered with some hard-earned layups. Once in the bonus Heise and Gastner hit their free throws, which helped the Tigers regain the lead.

Later in the second half, Heise and Gastner continued to shoot well to hold a six-point lead in the final 5:45 of the game.

Cannon Falls 89, St. James 62

Cannon Falls won the Maple River Tournament championship thanks to another high-scoring night from Luke Sjoquist.

Sjoquist led the Bombers with a game-high 31 points. Drew Otte scored 17 points with two 3-pointers. Marcus Banks also had two 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Nick Bultena contributed 12 points.

Cannon Falls returns to action at Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday.

Friday

Devon Schultz got hot from behind the arc and led the Rockets to a 79-43 win on Friday.

Schultz had a game-high eight 3-pointers to finish with 24 points. Alex Whitson scored 14 points. AJ Weidner and Dane Ehleringer each added 13 points.

Randolph next faces Grand Meadow at home on Tuesday.

Cannon Falls 80, Belle Plaine 53

Cannon Falls cruised to win in its first game in the Maple River Tournament.

Luke Sjoquist led the Bombers with 20 points and four 3-pointers. Drew Otte had 16 points and four 3-pointers. Marcus Banks scored nine points and Grant Mech added eight points.

Z-M 59, CHOF 56

Anthony Cylkowski and Zach Hutton combined for 10 3-pointers in Zumbrota-Mazeppa's win over Christ's Household of Faith.

Cylkowski ended with 22 points and five 3-pointers, while Hutton had 19 points and five 3-pointers. Willie Holm contributed six points.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa travels to Triton on Tuesday.