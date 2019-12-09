RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Wildcat girls’ basketball coach Ian Sticht called it one of the most impressive offensive displays he has ever seen.

Sticht was referring to senior Taylor Weick’s effort in the second half at Hudson Friday night, Dec. 6, when Weick hit six 3-pointers in a row to help the Wildcat’s erase a 15-point deficit and post a 47-42 victory over the Raiders.

The victory came three nights after the Cats opened Big Rivers Conference play with a 47-17 thrashing of Eau Claire North to start the season 2-0 in BRC play.

River Falls trailed 24-13 at halftime at Hudson and the Raiders scored two quick baskets to start the second half to open up a 15 point lead. That’s when Weick took over.

She hit a 12-foot jumper to get the Cats within 13, then made her next six shots from beyond the arc to give the Wildcat a lead they would never relinquish.

“It was one of the most impressive offensive displays I have ever seen as a coach,” Sticht said. “And we also have to credit her teammates for finding her in their zone.”

Weick scored 20 of her game-high 21 points in the second half while senior Kylie Strop contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists before fouling out late.

“Kylie probably played the best game I have ever seen her play and really showed how she has grown into a complete player on offense and defense,” Sticht said about the career 1,000 point scorer. “She continues to show how much she has grown overall by finding her open teammates time and time again. I believe our announcer said it best by saying it was the most mature game she has ever played.”

Junior Rachel Randelman added seven points and three rebounds in the win and junior Jordan Szymanski had six points and four big rebounds late in the game while senior Abby Doerre pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.

“I really thought we played one of the more complete games of the season,” Sticht said. “Even in the first half when we were down, we were getting the looks we wanted against their zone, but they just weren't falling. And we had a season low 15 turnovers.”

Three nights earlier the Wildcats held Eau Claire North to 10 percent shooting from the floor and just six points in the second half in a 47-17 win.

“I thought against North we were locked in and very focused from the start,” Sticht said. “The last few years we have played North as our first conference game and both times, we have not played our best game. But I really thought our defensive effort was one of the better ones we have seen the last few years.”

Strop led the way with 19 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists while Weick finished with 12 points and four boards.

Sticht said the game also showed how much the Wildcat’s less experienced varsity players have progressed since the start of the season, noting junior Taylor Kasten has grown by leaps and bounds and was a big reason Eau Claire North only converted four field goals in the paint.

He had similar praise for the rest of the Wildcats.

“Rachel has really grown into an offensive threat that can attack the basket and shoot from outside the arc, and Jordan continues to show she can handle pressure from other teams and has really grown in her ability to keep our offense running effectively,” Sticht said. “Maddy Doerre has a knack for getting to the open spots on the floor, and Riley Nesbitt just started to get some varsity minutes and has done a great job adjusting to the faster pace of varsity basketball.”

The Wildcats, now 3-2 overall, will continue BRC play at home against Menomonie at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 before hosting Rice Lake at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.