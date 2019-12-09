HUDSON, Wis.-- A rollercoaster week ended on a high note for the Raider girls’ basketball team Saturday afternoon with a 41-21 victory over D.C. Everest. And it was just the medicine the Raiders needed after blowing a 15-point second half lead to River Falls less than 24 hours earlier.

“It was a nice turnaround for us,” Hudson coach Jess Vadnais said. “Gets the sour taste out of our mouths a little.”

Hudson led River Falls 28-13 early in the second half of their Big Rivers Conference opener Friday night before the Wildcats caught fire, outscoring the Raiders 34-13 the rest of the way to post a 47-42 victory.

Hudson started the week on a high note with a 69-63 overtime victory over Eastview (Minn.) Tuesday night, Dec. 3. Now 3-2 overall, Vadnais said the Raiders need to avoid getting caught up in the highs and lows.

“Because it can be a long season if that’s what happens,” she said after Saturday’s win. “The win against Eastview was a huge program win, they’re a perennial program in Minnesota. We had a phenomenal first half last night, held them to 13, and just couldn’t close the deal. Today was another good defensive effort. We’re a great defensive team; we have to start figuring some things out on the offensive end.”

The Raiders were able to empty their bench Saturday against D.C. Everest with 14 different players seeing action and nine scoring at least one point. Audrey Hatfield led the way with 13 points and seven rebounds while Grace Lewis scored six and Kira Young and Sophia Jonas had five each. Jonas also had four steals on defense while Grace O’Brien made three.

“It was a good team win,” Vadnais said. “I don’t think they scored their first points of the second half until about 8 ½ minutes in. I told our kids, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, to hold a team to 21 points in 36 minutes is pretty impressive.”

Less than 24 hours earlier the Raiders held River Falls to 13 points through the first 18 minutes before things went south in the second half. Hatfield scored 17 points in the loss but no other Raider scored more than five. The Raiders went 0-for-7 from three-point range while River Falls was 10-of-27.

“I always tell the kids, there’s going to be games where the shots don’t fall; it is what it is,” Vadnais said. “But you can always play defense and you can always rebound, and those are effort things. And I think that’s some of what we lost in the second half last night.”

The shots were falling earlier in the week in the Raider’s 69-63 win over Eastview. Jonas scored 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and also dished out a team-high seven assists while Livi Boily scored 19 points and Hatfield had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. The Raiders shot 20-of-26 from the free throw line with Jonas and Boily combining to make 18-of-19 between them.

After playing their first seven games at home the Raiders will hit the road for their next seven games, beginning Tuesday night, Dec. 10, at Hastings. They will travel to Eau Claire North for a BRC contest Friday night, Dec. 13 before visiting New Richmond for a non conference game Tuesday night, Dec. 17.