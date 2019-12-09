The Ellsworth Panthers girls’ basketball team traveled to Baldwin-Woodville on Friday and came away with their first Middle Border Conference victory. They improved to 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in the MBC with the win.

Head coach Jason Janke said that the Panthers got out to a lead thanks to the play of Autumn Earney and her 10 early points. Teammate Kaitlyn Nugent finished the half with 10 points of her own – including three 3-pointers – and Ellsworth led 34-18 at halftime.

Ellsworth never trailed the rest of the game and Janke said his team got a solid performance from Hayley Bach, who hit critical free throws toward the end of the game.

"Our girls really bought into defense tonight, and once we started to figure out how to rebound a little better, our offense took a step forward as well," Janke said.

Nugent led the team with 15 points while Earney had 14 and Bach added 13. Ellsworth travels to Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday and hosts Amery on Friday.

Prescott 53, Amery 46

Prescott (3-0, 1-0 MBC) traveled to Amery on Friday and came away with the seven-point win.

Isabella Lenz led the team with 21 points and had a double-double with 13 rebounds to go along with six steals and three assists. Also with a double-double was Nicole Dalman, who had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Tori Benck was also in double figures with 11 points and four rebounds. Mckenna Johnson led the team with four assists.

Prescott travels to St. Croix Central on Friday and then to Cochrane-Fountain City on Saturday.