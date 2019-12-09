The Prescott, Spring Valley and Elmwood/Plum City boys’ basketball teams all played in the Northwest Tip-Off Classic Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Both Prescott and Spring Valley came away victorious.

Prescott 55, Thorp 39

Prescott (2-0) took care of business easily Saturday as they suffocated Thorp in the second half. The Cardinals led 29-23 at halftime but then ran away with the game as they outscored their opponents 26-16 to close the game.

Parker Nielsen and Jacob Doffing both scored in double-digits and Doffing had a double-double. Nielsen led all scorers with 22 points along with four assists and two rebounds while Doffing had 16 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. Jordan Malmlov added nine points and was 3-for-7 from 3-point range.

Prescott travels to Ellsworth on Tuesday for its first Middle Border Conference game and then hosts Glenwood City on Friday.

Spring Valley 60, Stanley-Boyd 51

The Spring Valley Cardinals (2-0) came from behind Saturday at Stout to beat Stanley-Boyd 60-51.

Spring Valley trailed by three points at halftime but then outscored Stanley-Boyd 31-19 in the second half to secure the win.

The Cardinals had two players score in double-digits and a total of nine players scored at least two points. Connor Ducklow led the team with 13 points, Aaron Borgerding had 10, Mike Bauer added nine and both Brady Bednarek and Tyler Bowman each contributed eight.

Spring Valley plays at Alma/Pepin on Monday and then hosts Mondovi on Thursday.

Osseo-Fairchild 69, EPC 58

The Elmood-Plum City Wolves (1-1) fell to Osseo-Fairchild at the Northwest Tip-Off Classic Saturday. They trailed 39-25 at halftime and were able to make a bit of a comeback in the second half but it was not enough.

Ryan Myhers scored 29 points for Osseo-Fairchild while EPC had three players score in double-digits. Basil Gilles led the team with 11 points along with nine rebounds. Jackson Glampe and Tyler Bauer both had 10 points each. Glampe added nine rebounds and steal while Bauer had three rebounds, three steals and two assists.

The Wolves travels to Alma Center Lincoln on Tuesday and Boyceville on Thursday.