The issue of struggling against Big Rivers Conference basketball team is no longer an issue for the New Richmond boys.

The Tigers went to Chippewa Falls and played an excellent game at both ends of the court to defeat the Cardinals, 71-62.

Last season, the Tigers were winless against BRC teams. The Tigers lost to Eau Claire North of the BRC on Saturday. Before Monday’s game, Tiger coach Rick Montreal tried to prop up the team’s faith. He said ‘we’ve got to believe.’ I want them to be confident.”

The lead changed hands a few times in the early minutes, before the Tigers gradually built a lead and never let it go. The Tigers led by eight points at halftime, 37-29.

Chippewa Falls is a quality team, with a 72-62 win over Menomonie already to its credit. The Cards made a charge in the second half, cutting the Tigers’ lead to four points.

Tiger senior Joey Kidder then stole the ball and went for the layup. On the next CF possession, Kidder stole the ball again. This time he headmanned the ball to C.J. Campbell for the transition hoop and the Tigers had the lead back to a comfortable margin.

The Tigers used an eight-man rotation for much of the game and Montreal said all eight players made important contributions. Chippewa Falls plays a tall lineup, led by Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, who stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall. The Tigers don’t have anyone nearly that tall, so Tim Salmon was assigned to battle him. Salmon limited Rogers-Schmidt to 13 points.

“Tim’s as tough as they come mentally,” Montreal said.

Chippewa Falls was hot from the arc for much of the game, hitting 10 3-pointers. The Tigers were more balanced offensively, with four players scoring in double figures. Campbell led the Tigers with 19 points. Jack Stuedemann contributed 13 points and seven rebounds. Cooper Eral and Joey Kidder both scored 10 points. Kidder led the Tigers with 10 rebounds.

Montreal said this win shows the Tigers can play on even footing with any BRC team.

“It validates some of the things we’ve been thinking, that we’re ready to take the next step,” he said.

The Tigers have eight days to get ready for their next game. It will be a clash between the two teams that tied for the Middle Border Conference championship last season, New Richmond and Prescott. The game on Tuesday, Dec. 17 will be played at Prescott.