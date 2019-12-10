The New Richmond girls put on a defensive clinic in their Middle Border Conference basketball game against Osceola on Tuesday. The New Richmond boys’ hockey team put together an admirable defensive effort against Amery on Tuesday, but the Tigers couldn’t generate any goals in a loss to the Warriors.

New Richmond girls

The Tiger girls have been ramping up their defensive pressure with every game, but it will be a challenge to top this performance. The Tigers held Osceola to 10 points in the first half and seven in the second as New Richmond rolled to a 61-17 victory.

The Tigers are now 4-0 for the season and they lead the MBC with a 3-0 record. The Tigers have two games this weekend, hosting Baldwin-Woodville at 7 p.m. Friday and La Crosse Central at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

New Richmond coach Chad Eggert said the team targeted Osceola’s top scorers, both perimeter shooters. He said it was a team effort to shut down those girls.

“Barb (Kling), Sophie (Ballard), Leah (DeYoung), Gabbie (Aune), they all held down their leading scorers,” he said. “Defensively it was probably as good as we can play.”

Eggert wasn’t as pleased with the Tigers’ offensive showing. He said the team was able to create an impressive number of close-range shots, but he said the success rate has to be better on those shots.

“Offensively we’ve got some things to clean up,” Eggert said.

Senior Jessica Hagman continued to be one of the top offensive forces in the MBC, finishing with 19 points. DeYoung and Kling both finished with 10 points.

Another highlight for the Tigers was juniors Delaney Brown and Ellie Barlow-Sager scoring the first varsity points of their careers.

Tiger hockey

After a sluggish first period, the Tigers played much better in the final two periods of Tuesday’s home game against Amery. Unfortunately, the improvement didn’t result in any goals, leading to the 2-0 loss.

The loss is the first of the season and it comes in their conference opener. The Tigers were outshot 12-5 in the first period. With the improved play, the Tigers were able to even the shot count ta 24-24 by the end of the game.

The Tigers were playing their best hockey of the night in the third period. Then the Tigers got caught in two defensive breakdowns, resulting in Amery’s goals, which came 29 seconds apart in the middle of the final period.

“They buried their (scoring) chances and we didn’t,” said New Richmond coach Zach Kier.

One area where the Tigers struggled throughout the game was clearing the puck out of their defensive zone. Kier said it was where the team’s inexperience showed.

“We were very panicky with the puck,” he said.

Kier said one of the main highlights of the game was the play of freshman goaltender Blake Milton. He made a number of difficult saves early in the game to keep the Tigers on even footing. Milton finished with 22 saves.

The progress shown during the game gave the coaches some reason to believe the team is moving in the right direction.

“You can see the diamonds in the rough, but there’s two much rough yet,” he said. He said one area in particular that needs work is the Tigers showing the willingness to battle for space in front of the opposing goal so they can get more shots off rebounds.

The next two games, both on the road, will be even bigger tests for the Tigers. They play at Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday and at Mankato (Minn.) East on Saturday.