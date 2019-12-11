There were no opening night jitters for the Somerset or St. Croix Central boys when they took the stage for their Middle Border Conference openers on Tuesday.

The Central boys were 57-50 winners over Baldwin-Woodville in Tuesday’s action while Somerset earned a 65-40 win at Amery.

Somerset boys

The Spartans locked in from the start in Tuesday’s game at Amery. The Spartans were able to force numerous turnovers and they turned most of them into turnovers, resulting in a 34-8 lead. Amery put together a mini charge after that, but Somerset cruised into halftime with a 44-22 lead. Somerset’s coaches were able to work in the reserves in for most of the second half, with all 14 players getting extensive playing time.

Balanced scoring was a key to the Spartans’ success. Jackson Cook and Trae Kreibich led the team with 12 points. Mason Cook finished with 11, Tate Pitcher 10, Ty Madden 8 and Brandon Wright 7.

Somerset coach Troy Wink said Pitcher’s play was one of the highlights of the game. Starting point guard Melvin Ortiz has been dealing with a bad ankle, so he was rested for most of the game. Pitcher stepped up and showed the Spartans have two players fully capable of playing the point.

“Tate has strung together a couple solid games. He’s really made good strides from last year to this year,” Wink said. “He’s being a leader in action and words.”

Wink said the Spartans are seeing scoring threats develop, so if opponents try to take away Madden or Kreibich, other options are available. Wright was one of those options on Tuesday. He’s one of the depth players at wing, but Wink said Wright is making positive contributions in the minutes he gets each game.

The Spartans will be back in action on Thursday when they play at Baldwin-Woodville.

St. Croix Central boys

The Panthers were able to pull away in the second half in Tuesday’s 57-50 win over Baldwin-Woodville. The lead grew as large as 12 points during the second half.

Jackson Pettit had a breakout game for the Panthers. He hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer. That gave him five points for the half, but it was just his beginning. He was able to drive to the basket all through the second half, scoring 16 points after halftime.

Central coach Randy Jordan said the team has players who are capable of stepping up this way. He said the bench also has players who can make strong contributions. On Tuesday, Carson Hinzman and Spencer Trainor led the bench players.

Starting post player Kelson Klin got into early foul trouble, limiting his minutes all night. Hinzman took up those minutes.

“Carson played really well, defensively especially. He kept the ball out of the middle,” Jordan said.

Gabe Siler also finished in double figures for the Panthers with 11 points.

The Panthers will be back on their home court on Thursday when they host Osceola.