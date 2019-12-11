Don’t blame fans for having a severe case of whiplash after watching Tuesday night’s basketball game between the Prescott (3-0, 1-0 MBC) and Ellsworth (1-2, 0-1 MBC) boys. The game had more ups and downs than a roller coaster before Prescott was able to close out the game for an 87-68 win.

Prescott started the game on a 10-0 run over the first two-plus minutes. From there, the Cardinals expanded their lead to 23-9 with just under 10 minutes left in the first half. For much of the first half, Ellsworth full-court pressed and blitzed the ball-handler in pick-and-roll.

“Something we’re going more to this year. Just with the athletes we have, the depth I think we’ll be able to bring in, just something we’re trying more and more this year,” said Ellsworth head coach Jordan Petersen about his team pressing. “I think the press wears on teams, that’s the ultimate goal, not always to get a turnover but to wear on them and pick your spots here and there. We didn’t do a great job throughout the entire game of giving up layups. There’s two things you can’t do in press is foul and give up layups, otherwise you have to get out of it.”

Prescott eventually opened up a 20-point lead in the first half after doing just what Petersen talked about, getting easy layups in transition after breaking the press and going to the foul line.The Cardinals led by as much as 24 at one point.

“We weren’t expecting a lot of it (the press) with how good our point guard is, how good Parker is, but it’s good to see that, especially early in the season,” said Prescott head coach Nick Johnson. “We did handle pressure well, besides our careless turnovers, the ones we caused ourselves, the one-handed passes, the stupid passes. We broke it very easily, we dished down to Jacob (Doffing) a lot, we got easy buckets off of it.”

Ellsworth went away from the press toward the end of the first half and played some good half-court defense. This, combined with too many turnovers and fouls by Prescott, helped the Panthers make a comeback and only trail by 11 at halftime, 44-33.

The comeback continued for Ellsworth to start the second half as they caught fire from 3-point range and midway through the half they tied the game 57-57. Prescott had gone into a 1-3-1 zone defense, known for forcing turnovers, but it’s vulnerable to 3-point shooting and two consecutive deep threes by Ellsworth forced them out of it.

It was at this point that senior Parker Nielsen took over the game. He made a concerted effort to get to the basket and scored on three straight drives, putting Prescott up 65-59. The Cardinals never looked back as they went on a 13-2 run and won 87-68.

Despite the end result, both coaches said they were happy with how their teams handled the game.

“I think it says a lot, we’re a young team so we’re still kind of finding ourselves a little bit. But I think it says a lot about them, about their attitude, their effort and just fighting back and to not cave in,” Petersen said. “There are no moral victories but I was proud of the way we battled back, got ourselves back into the game. Obviously down the stretch there were a lot of miscues, a lot of focus issues that we have to take care of but I’m proud of the way we fought.”

“It’s good to be up a lot, then they came back and tied it, and for us to battle back there and not break, that’s good, that shows a lot from our team and we’re going to be tested a lot this year, especially on the road,” Johnson said.

Both teams had a pair of players score 20 points or more. Nielsen led all scorers with 29 while fellow senior Jacob Doffing had 21. For Ellsworth, senior Ivan Mendez scored 24 including four 3-pointers (three in the second half) while sophomore Jack Janke had 20 with three 3s. Sophomore Spencer Schultz and junior Mason Anderson each added nine points for the Panthers while senior Mason Holte scored 12 and freshman Jordan Malmlov nine.

Ellsworth travels to St. Croix Central on Tuesday, Dec.17. Prescott hosts Glenwood City on Friday.

Area scores

Spring Valley (3-0) traveled to Alma/Pepin on Monday and won 55-39. Kaleb Olson led the team with 15 points including three 3 pointers and Cade Hannack added 12 on 4-for-5 from the field. Tyler Bowman had seven rebounds and Trevor Stangl and Brady Bednarek each had three assists. The Cardinals host Mondovi (1-2) on Thursday in their first Dunn St. Croix Conference game.

Alma Center Lincoln 64, EPC 50

Elmwood/Plum City (1-2, traveled to Alma Center Lincoln on Tuesday and fell 64-50. After being down 13 at halftime, the Wolves played Alma Center pretty much even in the second half. Basil Gilles led EPC with 11 points while Austin Bartz added 10 and Dayne Whipple contributed nine. Elmwood/Plum City travels to Boyceville on Thursday.