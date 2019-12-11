The Spring Valley (1-3, 0-2 DSC) traveled to Dunn St. Croix opponent Elk Mound (3-1, 1-1 DSC) on Tuesday where they fell 65-35 to the Mounders. The Cardinals trailed by 11 at halftime 33-24, but then had a rough second half where they scored just 11 points and were outscored by 21. Morgan Rustad led Spring Valley with nine points on 5-for-8 from the free throw line while Alyxis Johansen added seven points. Spring Valley hosts the Durand Panthers (3-1, 2-0 DSC) on Friday.

Colfax 72, EPC 32

Elmwood/Plum City (2-2, 1-1 DSC) had an eerily reminiscent game to Spring Valley as they hosted Colfax (4-1, 2-0 DSC). Colfax led 39-20 after the first half but EPC was then held to just 12 second-half points as they fell 72-32. Maggie Glaus led the Wolves with eight points, Kendra Kern added seven including going 2-for-2 from 3-point range and both Hailee McDonough (3-for-3 from the field) and Anna Blanford added six points each. They host Glenwood City on Friday.