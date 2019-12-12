Hastings boys’ and girls’ basketball and girls’ hockey were all in action Tuesday night. Below are the results:

Girls’ basketball gets first win

Scott Addyman got his first win as the Hastings girls’ head coach Tuesday when the Raiders beat Hudson (Wis.) 65-44 at Hastings High School. Hastings improved to 1-4 with the win and start will have two more home games next week on Thursday, Dec.19, against Eagan and on Friday against Burnsville.

Hastings led by 23 at halftime 36-13 and held onto that lead for the rest of the game. Senior Mallory Brake scored 38 points – 14 of 20 from the field, 1-for-3 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 on free throws – along with 15 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. Sophomore Lilly Nuytten was also strong on the boards with 15 rebounds to go with her seven points. Shea Levos added nine points.

Boys’ basketball has tough game at Eagan

Raiders boys’ basketball had a rough offensive night on Tuesday at Eagan where they fell 70-33 to the Wildcats. Hastings failed to score 20 points in either half but trailed just 20-18 at halftime. However, Eagan outscored the Raiders 50-15 in the second half and Hastings is now 2-1 overall as they continue their non-conference schedule. They host Apple Valley on Friday.

Senior Izzy Arnold was Hastings’ leading scorer with nine points, fellow senior Trey Swanson added eight and junior Japheth Gudissa contributed five points.

Girls’ hockey struggles at South St. Paul

The Hastings girls’ hockey team dropped their third game in a row Tuesday night at home against the South St. Paul Packers. Like the boys’ basketball team, girls’ hockey struggled to generate offense as they had just three shots through the first two periods and 10 total for the game. The Packers scored two goals in the first period, three in the second and one in the third to win 6-1.

Junior Kaitlin Petrich scored the Raiders’ lone goal in the third period, assisted by senior Taylor Larson. Petrich leads the team in goals with six and is tied with Larson for the lead in assists with two. Hastings is now 2-8 overall, 1-3 in the Metro East Conference and does not play again until next Thursday, Dec. 19, at Rochester John Marshall.