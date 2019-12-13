Late fall and early winter of 2019 was an eventful one for Prescott senior Parker Nielsen. The Cardinals’ standout basketball player passed 1,000 career points during Prescott’s season-opening drubbing of the Elk Mound Mounders on Dec. 5. This followed his commitment to play Division II basketball at West Texas A&M University, which he announced over Twitter on Nov. 5. He then signed his National Letter of Intent on Nov. 19.

Nielsen has played varsity all four years of high school and was part of the 2018 state championship and 2017 state runner-up teams. He is one of a couple players to pass 1,000 points for the Cardinals in recent years – following Clay Seifert, Owen Hamilton and Peter Brookshaw – but was the quickest to the mark as the three players before him hit the milestone later on in their senior years.

“It was something I always dreamed of and something I always tried to achieve, but I know I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my teammates and all the people that have helped me along the way,” Nielsen said about reaching 1,000 points. “Seeing the handful of people that have achieved this only motivated me to have my name added on the list with them.”

During the summers Nielsen played AAU basketball for the Minnesota Select. This past summer he played on the 17U-Cave team which played all over the Midwest at tournaments in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Indiana, Illinois and South Dakota. During late summer and early fall Nielsen earned DII scholarship offers from West Texas A&M, University of Minnesota-Crookston, Northern Michigan University, Bemidji State University and Minot State University. Ultimately, he chose West Texas.

“West Texas A&M showed a ton of interest in me and ultimately believed in me a ton, which was really big for me and something I was looking for,” Nielsen said about his commitment. “Also, just the overall competition and how much better that will make me as a player. Overall I’m really excited to get down there and play and I’m very thankful to have the opportunity.”

West Texas is part of the Lone Star Conference and plays teams primarily in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma. Their mascot is the Bison and so far in 2019 are 9-0 overall and 1-0 in the LSC.

Before Nielsen goes to Texas, however, he has his senior season ahead of him. Two years ago the Cardinals won the Division 3 state championship but last year fell to Middle Border Conference rival St. Croix Central in the regional championship. Nielsen is the reigning MBC Player of the Year and last year was part of the Wisconsin Division 3 All-State Team. As of Tuesday, Dec. 10, before Prescott beat Ellsworth, the first rankings of the 2019-2020 season were released and the Cardinals sit at No. 4 in Division 3.

“Get better every single day and learn from our mistakes, so we can limit them throughout the year and I think if we do that all the other things will take care of themselves,” Nielsen said about his goals for the team this winter.”

Prescott is currently 3-0 on the season, hosts Glenwood City on Friday and then New Richmond on Tuesday.