The starts of the 2019-20 basketball season continue to get better for the Somerset and St. Croix Central boys. Both teams improved to 2-0 in the Middle Border Conference with wins on Thursday.

Somerset finished 3-1 in its four-game road trip to start the new season. The final of those games was a 71-60 win at Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday. Central played at home Thursday and the Panthers were in charge at both ends of the court with a 74-48 win over Osceola.

Somerset win

For the first time this season, the Spartans faced full-court pressure when they played at B-W. The Spartans stood up to the challenge. Much of the first half was played evenly. The Spartans made a charge at the end of the half, with Tysen Wink’s hoop at the buzzer expanding the Spartans’ lead to 37-25.

B-W kept fighting, cutting the Spartans’ lead to three points with six minutes remaining in the game. B-W then began to foul, but the Spartans used free throws to rebuild the lead. Somerset hit 16 of 20 free throws in the second half to put the game out of reach.

The diverse offense was a key asset for the Spartans in this win. Point guard Melvin Ortiz stepped up to lead the offense Thursday, finishing with 20 points, including 8-11 on his free throws. Ty Madden scored 17 points, including a 3-pointer for the first points of the game. Trae Kreibich finished with 15 points, including four 3-pointers. Wink and Jack Cook each scored seven points.

Mason Cook led the Spartans with eight rebounds and Madden supplied seven boards. Ortiz had four steals.

Rebounding wasn’t a team strength for the Spartans Thursday. They were outrebounded 39-31, with B-W able to extend numerous possessions by collecting 20 offensive rebounds.

First-year Spartan coach Troy Wink said he’s been pleased with the team’s start, especially winning the first two conference games.

“And to get them on the road is a double bonus,” he said.

Wink said he’s been pleased with how the Spartans have dealt with adversity to start the season. They’ve had a player missing due to illness or injury every game. Sixth man Tate Pitcher has started three of the four games, filling in for starters who weren’t available.

The Spartans face a tough upcoming schedule with three games in five days next week. It starts with a home game Tuesday against Osceola. The Spartans play a non-conference game at Unity on Thursday, Dec. 19, before hosting Prescott the next night.

St. Croix Central win

The final score makes this game look like it was a walk in the park. For more than a half, it was a tight game.

Central led 35-32 at halftime before breaking the game open by outscoring the Chieftains 39-16 in the second half.

The Panthers took charge of the game by using a balanced attack. Junior Kelson Klin led the team with 21 points and eight rebounds. Gabe Siler finished with 12 points, while Colin Hackbarth and Jackson Pettit both tallied 10 points. Trevor Kopacz contributed eight points and six assists. Siler also had six assists.

The next action for the Panthers is on Tuesday when they host Ellsworth.