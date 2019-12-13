Spring Valley (1-3, 0-2 DSC) girls’ basketball traveled to Elk Mound (3-1, 1-1 DSC) on Tuesday where they lost to the Mounders 65-35.

The Cardinals trailed by nine at halftime but scored just 11 points in the second half. Morgan Rustad led the team with nine points, five of which came on free throws, while Alyxis Johansen had seven points and racked up 20 rebounds. Larissa Stark contributed six points.

Spring Valley hosts EPC on Thursday.

Colfax 72, EPC 32

Elmwood/Plum City (2-2, 1-1 DSC) struggled in the second half on the way to a loss at home against Colfax (4-1, 2-0 DSC).

The Wolves trailed by 19 at halftime and the deficit only grew worse as they scored just 12 points in the second half. Maggie Glaus led EPC with eight points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Kendra Kern added seven points and both Anna Blanford, who had two steals, and Hailee McDonough contributed six points apiece.

The Wolves go to Spring Valley on Thursday.