The New Richmond and Somerset girls continued to ride in the lead pack of the Middle Border Conference basketball race with wins on Friday, while the St. Croix Central girls ran up against one of the conference’s stronger teams.

New Richmond girls

Any team that hopes to compete with the Tigers will need to deal with the tenacity of the Tiger defense. The Tigers and Baldwin-Woodville were tied at 5-5 early in the game. Ten minutes later, with the Tiger defense playing fiercely in the paint and on the perimeter, the Tigers led 27-6. The Tigers retained a comfortable margin the rest of the way, winning 61-35. This gives New Richmond a 4-0 MBC record.

The Tigers don’t have any time to savor this win. They will be back in action at 2 p.m. Saturday, hosting La Crosse Central in a non-conference game.

Baldwin-Woodville provided a challenge on Friday with the Blackhawks intent in getting the ball into the post on every possession. The Tigers contested every entry pass, and they collapsed into the paint any time the Blackhawks got a pass to a post player.

While the Tigers’ offense wasn’t at its sharpest to start the game, the Tigers played with confidence that it would eventually be productive.

“We know we’ll score at some point, if we can play that kind of defense,” said New Richmond coach Chad Eggert. “When we decide to D it up, that’s where our energy comes from. That fuels our offense.”

The Tiger offensive attack was diverse. Senior Jessica Hagman led the balanced with 12 points. Barb Kling finished with 11 points, Brooke Blasczcyk 10 points and Sophie Ballard nine points.

Somerset girls

The Spartans now have proof that they can use their significant height to their advantage. The Spartans went to Osceola and earned a 64-53 win that raised Somerset’s MBC record to 2-1.

Somerset junior post Dani Schachtner had a field day, finishing with 20 points. Freshman post Heather Gaikowski added eight points.

“We really beat them up in the paint,” said Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg. “Dani and Heather did a great job sealing.”

Lindenberg said guards Liv Hoff and Taylor Paulson did an excellent job of putting their entry passes in positions where the post players could turn them into quality shots.

Paulson played an excellent all-around game. She joined Schachtner in scoring 20 points. Paulson led the Spartans with five steals, several of which she turned into transition points. She also made seven of eight free throws.

The Spartans led 26-23 at halftime. They pulled away in the second half, with the lead nearing 20 points.

The Spartans take on one of the MBC leaders next Thursday when they travel to Prescott.

St. Croix Central girls

The Panthers ran up against the pressure and athleticism that Prescott possesses on Friday. The Panthers put up a good fight, but lost 67-31.

Prescott is 4-0 this season while the Panthers are now 0-5.

Central coach Ty Ketz said the Panthers were able to compete with Prescott in a halfcourt setting, but it was when Prescott got out into transition where the Panthers ran into trouble.

“Their tempo, when they got a defensive rebound they were pushing it upcourt,” Ketz said.

Through much of the second half the Panthers were able to play evenly with the Cards, enough so, that Prescott went back to the press to lengthen the lead.

Morgan Siler led the Panthers with seven points. Kolbi Juen and Emma Osegard both finished with six points. Ketz said Osegard is one of the Panthers who is earning a larger role for the team.

“Emma is much more aggressive. She’s looking to shoot and she’s hitting some threes,” Ketz said.

The Panthers don’t play again until Thursday, when they host Amery.