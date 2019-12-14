RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- After trailing 25-21 at the break, River Falls held Menomonie to just 11 second half points on its way to a 50-36 Big Rivers Conference victory over the Mustangs Friday night, Dec. 13, in River Falls.

The win was the fourth straight for the Wildcats and kept them undefeated in BRC play at 3-0.

Senior Taylor Weick sparked the second half comeback with 17 points and junior Rachel Randelman added 13 while Kylie Strop and Taylor Kasten contributed six points apiece.

Earlier in the week four Wildcats scored in double figures in a 65-25 non conference victory Monday over Osceola.

Strop led the way with 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals and Randelman had 12 points while Weick scored 11 and Kasten had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Wildcats, now 5-2 overall, will host Rice Lake at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 before playing Woodbury at UW-River Falls’ Don Page Arena Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:15 p.m.