The Raiders girls’ basketball team and new head coach Scott Addyman earned their first wins this past week when Hastings blew out the Hudson (Wis.) Raiders on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Meanwhile, the Hastings boys lost Tuesday at Eagan and then their home opener on Friday to Apple Valley.

Girls get first win

The Hastings girls led by 23 at halftime 36-13 and held onto that lead for the rest of the game. Senior Mallory Brake scored 38 points – 14 of 20 from the field, 1-for-3 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 on free throws – along with 15 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. Sophomore Lilly Nuytten was also strong on the boards with 15 rebounds to go with her seven points. Shea Levos added nine points. The Raiders improved to 1-4 with the win and start will have two more home games next week on Thursday, Dec.19, against Eagan and on Friday against Burnsville.

Boys struggle

Raiders boys’ basketball had a rough offensive night on Tuesday at Eagan where they fell 70-33 to the Wildcats. Hastings failed to score 20 points in either half but trailed just 20-18 at halftime. However, Eagan outscored the Raiders 50-15 in the second half. Senior Izzy Arnold was Hastings’ leading scorer with nine points, fellow senior Trey Swanson added eight and junior Japheth Gudissa contributed five points.

The first half between the Raiders and Eagles on Friday was tightly contested though maybe not the most visually pleasing basketball. The second half was much the same until Hastings was forced to foul down the stretch which allowed Apple Valley to extend their lead and win 71-57.

Swanson led the team with 17 points including getting hot from 3-point range in the second half. He exploded for 13 points in the second half with four 3-pointers. Senior Devon Haraldson had 16 points, most of which also came in the second half on drives to the basket and getting fouled. Arnold added 10 points.

Hastings hosts Hudson on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and then travels to North St. Paul on Friday.