Players and coaches look forward to rivalry games and that excitement showed on Tuesday night as Park and East Ridge squared off for a girls’ basketball game.

The Wolfpack traveled to the Raptors for the game and East Ridge utilized that home court advantage early on in the game.

That early lead for the Raptors kept growing as the game continued until East Ridge finished the game with a 63-38 win.

“We worked really well as a team tonight and that’s been something that’s been growing each game this year,” said Ella Stegeman. “We just want to keep building that team chemistry and good things will continue to come.”

The Raptors went out on an early lead in the game and they wanted to hold onto it until the final horn. After the first half, East Ridge led 30-17 over Park.

The Raptors our scores the Wolfpack 33-21 in the second half to carry out the victory. For Park, head coach Stephanie Tolkinen was proud of the girls’ play and she hopes this game will help them in the long run.

“I saw many good things from this team during the game,” Tolkinen said. “We just have to go back to practice and focus on new aspects as we continue the season. We continue to grow and I’m excited about that especially with the rest of the conference season coming up.”

Ashanti Boykin and Ayanii Satcher both said the biggest aspect to their team’s success is the variety of scoring on the team. They know each player has the ability to get the ball in the hoop.

“If someone has an off night, we know someone else can take charge in scoring,” Satcher said. “We don’t rely on one player to score and that helps throughout the season.”

Justine Jameson was the leading scorer on Tuesday with 11 points before twisting her ankle near the end of the game. Her status is unknown for the upcoming week.

Satcher has six points, while Boykin and Madeline Blumberg each scored four points.

East Ridge has a couple players reach double digits for scoring as Kate Burns led the team with 17 points. Stegeman came in behind her with 10 points.

Jenna Ritzer and Emily Christenson each finished with nine points, while Britt Carlson had six rebounds and seven points.

Christenson has had strong games throughout the entire season and it’s allowed her to be one of the big contributors for the Raptors day in and day out.

“My teammates are finding me in the best spots to score points,” Christenson said. “I just want to get the team a win and I’ll do whatever it takes to get a win for us. Every player is talented on this team, so it’s great to know that anyone can have a big night.”

The Raptors just recently brought back guard Madalyn Slavin back from a back injury and she’s changed this team in a positive way. Stegeman said Slavin gives the Raptors that spark needed throughout each game and it also helps the rotation of guards throughout an entire game.

Now, the Raptors will look to continue this success as they travel to White Bear Lake on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.

The Wolfpack will be heading to Mounds View on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.

“We just need to keep working hard at practice and I know everything will show at the game,” Boykin said. “We have a strong team this year and I’m looking forward to seeing how we grow.”