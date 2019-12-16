All of the area girls’ basketball teams played Friday, Saturday or both while the Prescott Cardinals were the only boys’ team in action.

The Prescott boys remained undefeated with a 50-point win over the Glenwood City Hilltoppers (3-3, 1-2 DSC) on Friday and are now 4-0 overall, 1-0 in the Middle Border Conference. The game was a blowout from the beginning as the Cardinals sprinted out to a 54-10 lead in the first half. Ten different players scored for the Cardinals and 14 total played during the game.

Parker Nielsen led the team with 32 points on 14 of 17 shooting from the field along with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Jacob Doffing added a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds on 7-for-11 shooting. Mason Holte scored 10 points, including two 3-pointers and Dylan Malmlov contributed seven points. Prescott hosts New Richmond (2-1, 1-0 MBC) on Tuesday and goes to Somerset (3-1, 2-0 MBC) on Friday.

Girls’ games full of blowouts

The Ellsworth Panthers girls’ basketball team hosted Amery (3-1, 1-1 MBC) on Friday and lost 57-43 to fall to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the MBC. Head coach Jason Janke said the first half was close but the Warriors were able to pull away in the second. He said that Kaitlyn Nugent helped keep the team in the game in the first half with 10 points, but in the second Amery’s Ella Schmidt and Lydia Monson took over.

Schmidt drew 13 Panther fouls over the course of the game and scored 32 points. Nugent led Ellsworth with 16 points, Hayley Bach scored nine second-half points and Autumn Earney added seven points.

“We played a strong opening eight minutes, but we did not make the necessary adjustments when we got into foul trouble,” Janke said. “It’s something we work on, but we are emphasizing the idea of playing clean without fouls. And to have Lily and Autumn in such serious foul trouble by half hurt our game plan. We’re going to make some changes and move forward.”

Ellsworth hosts New Richmond (5-1, 4-0 MBC0 on Friday.

Prescott gets two blowout wins

The Prescott Cardinals joined the boys’ team as remaining undefeated after blowing out both St. Croix Central (0-5, 0-3 MBC) and Cochrane-Fountain City in consecutive games Friday and Saturday. The Cardinals beat SCC by over 60 on the road on Friday 107-43 after holding the Panthers to 12 first-half points and putting up 67 in the second half. Both Isabella Lenz and Nicole Dalman had 16 points to lead Prescott. Dalman made it a double-double with 16 rebounds as well while Lenz had nine rebounds, five steals and two assists. Ashley Reiken added nine points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. Tori Benck had eight points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists.

The next day Prescott went to Cochrane-Fountain City and won 59-33 in another blowout. They led by 11 at halftime and continued to extend their lead in the second half. Lenz and Dalman both had double-doubles. Lenz scored scored 21 points, was 8-for-11 from the free-throw line, pulled in 13 rebounds and had two assists and three steals. Dalman scored 17 points with 12 rebounds and Mckenna Johnson grabbed nine rebounds. Benck, Reiken and Brynley Goehring all contributed five points apiece.

Prescott is now 5-0 overall, 2-0 in conference and hosts Somerset (3-3, 2-1 MBC) on Thursday.

Durand 60, Spring Valley 32

The Spring Valley Cardinals (1-4, 0-3 DSC) hosted Durand (4-1, 3-0 DSC) on Friday and after a closely contested first half, their offense stalled in the second half to the tune of just eight points. Durand led 27-24 at halftime but then outscored the Cardinals 33-8 in the second half.

Alyxis Johansen led Spring Valley with 13 points and was the only one in double figures. Kari Hybben added six points and Jasmine Ortner contributed four. Spring Valley hosts Pierce County rival Elmwood/Plum City on Thursday.

Elk Mound 53, EPC 15

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (2-3, 1-2 DSC) traveled to Elk Mound (4-1, 2-1 DSC) Friday and struggled offensively on the way to 53-15 loss. The Wolves scored just four points in the first half for a 28-point deficit heading into halftime. They were then outscored 21-11 in the second half. Shooting and turnovers were the story for EPC as they went just 3-for-24 from the field, 0-for-4 on free throws and 3-for-10 from the 3-point line. They also committed 20 turnovers. Kendra Kern led the team with five points and had one of the Wolves’ three 3-pointers while Maggie Glaus had four points and seven rebounds. Elmwood/Plum City travels to Spring Valley on Thursday.