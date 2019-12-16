HUDSON, Wis.-- If the Hudson girls’ basketball team can put it all together, head coach Jess Vadnais believes that can compete with anybody.

The Raiders showed signs of consistency in a 51-40 Big Rivers Conference victory at Eau Claire North Friday night, Dec. 14. But that came three nights after a lackluster 65-44 non conference loss Tuesday night at Hastings.

Vadnais said the pieces are there for the young Raiders, who start three juniors and feature a freshman and sophomore as the first two players off the bench.

“If we can get some consistency and put some things together on both sides of the ball, we could be a scary team to play when the second half of the season comes along,” she said.

The Raiders got off to a slow start at Hastings and never recovered, falling behind 36-13 at halftime before outscoring Hastings by two points in the second half to make it a 21-point game. Vadnais said turnovers and poor shot selection doomed the Raiders in the first half.

“The shots weren't going down, and we also weren't making the best choices when it came to deciding which shots were good shots to take,” she said. “We played harder and a bit better in the second half, but it was just a tough game overall on both sides of the ball for us.”

Audrey Hatfield had 11 points and seven rebounds in the loss and Sophia Jonas scored 10 points while Livi Boily finished with eight. Hudson shot just 15 of 62 from the field, including 2 of 16 from 3-point range, and were outrebounded 46-27.

The Raiders played better at both ends of the court three nights later at Eau Claire North as Hatfield registered a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, Boily finishing with 14 points and seven boards, and Jonas contributing 11 points and four assists. Grace Lewis chipped in with seven points and four steals and Laura Douglas came off the bench to make four steals in just seven minutes of action as the Raiders evened their BRC record at 1-1.

“It was good to go on the road and get a conference win,” Vadnais said. “It's never easy to win in this conference on the road, so that was a good win for us. We made better choices and played together better on the offensive end, and mixed up our defenses to create some turnovers and transition points that helped us come out with the win.”

Hudson, now 4-3 overall, will stay on the road for a pair of games this week, Tuesday, Dec. 17, at New Richmond and Friday, Dec. 20 at Chippewa Falls.

“We have a lot of things we want to improve on and keep getting better at,” Vadnais said. “We will continue to work hard every day, and continue to develop as a team.”